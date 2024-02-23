Enrollment Now Open at Tuition-Free Online Public School Insight School of Michigan for 2024-2025 School Year

Enrollment is now open for students aged 16-22 looking for a personalized approach to learning

Enrollment is now open at Insight School of Michigan (ISMI), a full-time online public school with Michigan-certified teachers powered by Stride K12. The open enrollment period — available to students anywhere in the state — begins on Feb. 22.





“ISMI is committed to helping students in Michigan achieve their highest potential through a high-quality education,” said Teresa Boardman, head of school at ISMI. “We guide students down the path toward success on their educational journey, offering a personalized curriculum, flexibility and support along the way.”

Drawing from decades of experience in online education, ISMI offers high-quality instruction that meets state standards and is personalized to each student. The school also offers in-person events and frequent touchpoints to help students stay connected in a digital learning environment.

ISMI offers students aged 16-22 seeking a high school degree a path to success through alternative education. The school offers social and emotional learning programs, flexible scheduling, credit recovery, personalized career paths and access to live teacher support in the evenings.

To learn more about enrolling, visit insight.k12.com.

About Insight School of Michigan

Insight School of Michigan (ISMI) is an online public school program serving students in grades 9-12 across the state of Michigan. ISMI is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISMI, visit https://insightmi.k12.com/.

