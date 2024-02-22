Enrollment is Open for Students Across Arkansas Looking for a Personalized Approach to Learning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #ARVA–Interest in alternative education options has been on the rise in recent years and many students and families are choosing online schools that focus on a more customized approach to learning. Tuiton-free online public schools including Arkansas Virtual Academy (ARVA) provide a high-quality education that meets state standards and is personalized to each student. Enrollment for the virtual public school — powered by Stride K12 and led by Arkansas-certified teachers — is now open for students located anywhere in the state.





ARVA has integrated support teams of school leaders, teachers, academic coaches and counselors that offer unique learning opportunities through personalized education and strong community relationships. Students and families can access the virtual learning system anytime, from anywhere there is an internet connection. And, with ARVA’s methods, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences. The school also hosts in-person events and touchpoints to help students stay connected in a digital learning environment. In 2023, ARVA opened its first brick-and-mortar Education Hub in downtown Little Rock and serves as Stride K12’s first in the nation.

“Our schools have proven to be an excellent option for students and families,” said ARVA Head of School Amy Johnson. “We offer tailor-made courses designed to prepare our students for success while providing them the opportunity to learn at their own pace.”

Arkansas Virtual Academy has been open in the state since 2003. The school has more than 4,000 students representing all 75 counties. It is a tuition-free, online K-12 public school with personalized educational platforms in multiple career paths and has a robust Career Technical Education (CTE) program.

ARVA’s curriculum is developed by Stride K12, Inc., an education leader with more than 20 years of experience delivering online education to students nationwide. Stride has worked with schools and districts across all 50 states to help develop local solutions to meet personalized online and blended learning goals.

About Arkansas Virtual Academy

Arkansas Virtual Academy is a full-time public charter school serving students in grades K through 12. ARVA’s Education Hub in Little Rock, Arkansas, opened in the school’s 20th year. The Hub serves as another facet of student career readiness training and a space for ARVA students to engage in quintessential public school activities. As part of the Arkansas public school system, ARVA is tuition-free and allows families access to engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN). For more information about ARVA, visit arva.k12.com.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curricula, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curricula. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at: stridelearning.com.

Contacts

Libby Doss Lloyd, APR

libby@ghidotti.com

501-837-1364