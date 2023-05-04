Enquire, Glennis Solutions, and Sherpa CRM rebrand as Aline

Aline’s operating system has redefined successful operations and outcomes across senior living

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enquire, Glennis Solutions, and Sherpa CRM, senior living software providers, today announced that they have renamed the combined company as Aline, officially unifying the merger announced in October 2022 under a single brand. The announcement underscores the company’s position as the market-leading software platform for the senior living industry with more than 5700 senior living communities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom powered by the Aline senior living operating system. The Aline operating system improves and automates critical sales, operations and clinical workflows in a single platform to deliver more successful end-to-end operations and outcomes for operators, employees and residents at scale. The company also launched www.alineops.com, a new website that will consolidate its web properties by fall of this year.

“Renaming and fully integrating our company is a key step in our mission to help operators deliver incredible resident experiences at scale while driving performance and profitability gains for their communities,” said Brad Frasher, Chairman and CEO of Aline. “By connecting multiple workflows to help teams streamline processes and tasks, Aline frees up hours for work that can impact the resident experience and the bottom line. It also allows communities to enhance relationships by connecting residents, staff, and family members to create better experiences, foster stronger relationships with prospects, and deliver peace of mind for residents and their families.”

Aline unifies key areas that are critical to operating senior living communities including sales and marketing; leasing and billing, resident care and experience; accounting; and operational reporting and insights. The system improves and automates critical workflows through a connected, end-to-end journey that encompasses every resident interaction while also streamlining all sales and marketing activities, increasing conversion and occupancy rates, and improving team planning and communication.

“We decided to use Aline because it was the most inclusive senior living software we could find in the industry,” said Aline client and English Meadows Chief of Staff Greg Mehfoud. “Aline unites all our critical workflows in a single system without forcing our team to compromise.”

Aline provides a senior living operating system created to meet the industry’s most complex challenges in a single software platform. The company serves sales, operations, and clinical teams in more than 5,700 communities across the senior living, post-acute, and home care sectors. The Aline senior living operating system increases efficiency, delivers performance gains, and connects residents, staff and family members with industry-leading CRM, marketing automation, financial, reporting and care solutions. For more information, please visit www.alineops.com

