Enpro to Present at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will present at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, March 22. The company’s presentation is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will be made by Milt Childress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The presentation will be webcast on the company’s website, http://www.enproindustries.com.
About Enpro
Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, photonics, industrial process, aerospace, food and pharma and life sciences. Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enproindustries.com.
