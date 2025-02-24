Enpro to Present at Gabelli Funds 35th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enpro Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will participate in Gabelli Funds 35th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium on Thursday, February 27. Joe Bruderek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast presentation will be available on the company’s website, http://www.enpro.com.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, industrial process, commercial vehicle, sustainable power generation, aerospace, food and pharma, photonics and life sciences. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NPO". For more information about Enpro Inc., visit the company’s website at https://www.enpro.com.

