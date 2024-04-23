Enpro Announces Date for First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enpro Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will release financial results for the first quarter of 2024, on Tuesday, May 7, at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Eric Vaillancourt, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joe Bruderek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the company’s performance at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.





The conference call will be webcast live at http://www.enpro.com, and by telephone at 1-877-407-0832, using the access code 13735650, approximately 10 minutes before the call. First quarter 2024 financial results and the accompanying slide presentation will be available on the company’s website.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, industrial process, commercial vehicle, sustainable power generation, aerospace, food and pharma, photonics and life sciences. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enpro.com.

