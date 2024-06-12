Enlaps Introduces Tikee Mini

New form factor, compact size, single lens, extended capabilities









GRENOBLE, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Enlaps the leader in long term project monitoring solutions announced today Tikee mini, an all new design camera featuring a single lens, 12MP Sony sensor covering a field of view of 149°. Tikee mini is designed for both outdoor and indoor usage, it is weatherproof (IP66) and it has Wifi and 4G/LTE connectivity capabilities. It can benefit from versatile power sources either through an external solar panel or a wall charger (Tikee Charger). “With this new generation of camera, we have made no compromise by bringing a high level of performance in terms of image quality and autonomy,” said Benoît Farinotte, COO/CTO of Enlaps.

Tikee mini is perfectly suited for building interior monitoring, store layout, climate change evolution but also for agriculture purposes such as seed growth.

“With Tikee mini, we are providing long term monitoring to a large range of users and extending applications of our timelapse cameras,” said Antoine Auberton-Hervé CEO of Enlaps. “We are excited to see how professional photographers, architects, construction companies, researchers are going to use this new device.”

As part of Enlaps digital imaging ecosystem, Tikee mini is eligible to mytikee cloud platform subscription plan, the reference for creating immersive contents and data analysis.

Pricing and Availability



Tikee mini is available today at US$1,099 including taxes.

About Enlaps



Enlaps designs a complete integrated solution for project monitoring based on a self autonomous camera Tikee (for TimeKeeper) connected to a Saas platform called myTikee in order to provide quality and informative contents. This ecosystem allows companies, professional photographers, architects, researchers to follow and document long term changes and evolutions in the field of construction, event, agriculture, environmental, smart city and tourism sectors.

