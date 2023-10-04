Enjoy Prime Big Deals from Jackery: Up to 40% OFF Fan Favorites From Oct. 1 Through Oct. 11, And $50,000 Worth of Giveaways

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jackery, the global leader in solar generators and portable power solutions, is thrilled to announce its exclusive Prime Big Deal Days promotions, including various deals leading up to Amazon’s popular event. Following a successful Prime Day in July, where Jackery demonstrated its reputation as the most beloved solar generator and portable power brand with the No. 1 seller title in its category, the company is back with even more savings and an exciting live giveaway event.





Leading up to and during Amazon’s Big Deals event, customers can take advantage of significant discounts on a wide range of Jackery products on Jackery.com and Amazon.com/Jackery:

Pre-Prime Deals from Oct. 1st to Oct. 9th

Shoppers can explore early Prime deals on a huge variety of items, including – but not limited to:

$1000 off Jackery 3000 Pro Solar Generator (reg. $3999)

$500 off Jackery 1000 Plus Solar Generator (reg. $1699)

$300 off Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station (reg. $999)

$81 off Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station (reg. $279.99)

Prime Big Deals Event from Oct. 10th to Oct. 11th

During Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, Jackery is offering incredible discounts on top-sellers, such as:

$1200 off Jackery 3000 Pro Solar Generator (reg. $3999)

$1000 off Jackery 2000 Plus Solar Generator (reg. $3299)

$650 off Jackery 1000 Solar Generator (reg. $1649)

$500 off Jackery 1000 Plus Solar Generator Kit (reg. $2399)

Join Jackery’s Big Deal Day Live Event on Oct. 10th

Jackery is hosting an exciting livestream event with popular influencer, @VanCityVanLife, to celebrate Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Tune in to Jackery’s Facebook, YouTube, or Amazon Page on Oct. 10th, from 5 pm PT to 8 pm PT, where the Jackery team will be giving away $50,000 in free products.

Jackery’s reputation as a trusted brand extends to outdoor enthusiasts and families in need of emergency power backup alike. Its portable power solutions and solar generators are synonymous with adventure, enabling users to stay connected, power their devices, and enjoy the great outdoors without worrying about battery life. At home, Jackery plays a vital role in emergency preparedness, offering reliable power sources for unexpected power outages, natural disasters, and other crises.

Jackery promises customers the peace of mind that comes with being able to keep their devices running, stay connected to loved ones, and live safely with sustainable power in any situation.

To learn more about Jackery’s products and shop all its exciting deals, visit Jackery.com or Amazon.com/Jackery.

About Jackery:

Jackery, a global leader in solar generators and portable power solutions, is dedicated to bringing outdoor enthusiasts and homeowners reliable, clean energy. Established in 2012 with a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Jackery has sold over 3 million award-winning portable power stations, solar generators, and solar panels worldwide. With 10 TÜV SÜD certifications, Jackery’s products empower people to live, work, and play sustainably, whether in the great outdoors or during emergencies at home. Backed by a team of passionate engineers and a mission to provide safe, renewable, and convenient energy to all, Jackery revolutionizes the concept of portable power anywhere.

Contacts

Emma Ross, Public Relations Manager



EmmaRoss@Jackery.com