Enhanced Digital Group UK Limited Registers With FCA

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enhanced Digital Group UK Limited, a subsidiary of Enhanced Digital Group, Inc. (EDG), a wholesaler of derivative and structured product solutions in the digital asset space, became authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 994619) on November 1, 2023.


Chetan Sennik, Co-Founder and Head of Trading, explained, “This is a big step for EDG and indeed the digital assets industry as a whole. EDG is committed to bringing regulatory standards and institutional-grade practices to this asset class – no different from those in traditional finance.” Sennik adds, “FCA registration not only confirms that we are on the right track, but it also reinforces the UK’s dedication to the industry, playing a pivotal role in driving the institutionalisation and inevitable derivatisation of this asset class.”

About Enhanced Digital Group, Inc.

Enhanced Digital Group, Inc. (EDG) is a leading wholesale provider of derivative and structured product solutions to expand access to tailored financial exposure of digital assets. By enhancing the product development of both traditional financial services and digital asset-native firms – including trading firms, asset managers, corporates, broker dealers and Bitcoin miners – EDG is enabling a greater sophistication of digital asset derivative trading solutions in a regulated, compliant, and turnkey package.

EDG’s team of veteran traders bring over six decades of cumulative structured note and derivatives trading experience from traditional finance institutions including Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. For more information, please visit www.enhanceddigital.group

Contacts

Chetan Sennik

P: +44 7976 469554

E: info@enhanceddigital.group

