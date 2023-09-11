Enhanced Artel SMART openGear® Leverages intoPIX JPEG XS Technology for Ultimate Low-Latency Transport Solutions

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–intoPIX, leading provider of innovative image processing and video compression technologies, proudly announces its collaboration with Artel, resulting in the integration of intoPIX’s cutting-edge JPEG XS technology into the Artel SMART openGear solution. This integration marks a significant leap forward in the world of multimedia transport, providing an unparalleled software-defined 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI-over-IP multifunction gateway.





Elevated Performance with SMART openGear Media Delivery Platform

The Artel SMART openGear now stands fortified with the power of intoPIX JPEG XS technology. This dynamic combination propels the SMART openGear into an entirely new realm of performance. The SMART openGear Media Delivery Platform, renowned for its versatility and operational simplicity, emerges as a four-channel auto-sense 12G, 3G/HD/SD-SDI-over-IP multifunction gateway, seamlessly compatible with openGear frames.

Revolutionizing Bandwidth and Latency

Empowered by JPEG XS (TR07), SMPTE 2022-1 Forward Error Correction (FEC) and SMPTE 2022-7 seamless protection switching, SMART openGear achieves groundbreaking bandwidth reduction with visually lossless quality and sub-millisecond latency—ideal for minimal latency scenarios, like live broadcasts and bandwidth-limited IP WAN networks.

JPEG XS Versatility: Merging Innovation and Quality

The low-latency intoPIX JPEG XS codec transforms live, remote, and cloud-based production, setting a new industry standard. It replaces uncompressed video, offering remarkable compression ratios while preserving lossless quality.

“Artel’s release of a JPEG XS-enabled openGear card is an important achievement for the broadcast sector. We are proud to contribute to this evolution, assuring flawless, latency-free SDI-over-IP video transmission,” said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Marketing and Sales Director at intoPIX.

“I am thrilled by the incorporation of JPEG XS into our gateway. The efficiency of TicoXS enables the creation of advanced software-based solutions that offer remarkable performance and ultra-low latency for 4K workflows,” remarks Paul Seiden, Sales Director at Artel.

Unveiling at IBC2023

Exciting opportunities await at IBC2023 in Amsterdam from September 15 to 19, where intoPIX (#10.D31) will showcase its innovative solutions. www.intopix.com

About intoPIX



intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify storage and connectivity.. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K, or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.



www.intopix.com

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Today, most live events in the U.S. traverse Artel products to support their mission-critical workflows. Artel’s expertise in IP- and fiber-based technologies spans more than 30 years and has established Artel as a trusted partner in the development of reliable, standards-based IP infrastructures. Artel’s integrated solutions include fiber- and IP-based multimedia delivery, data networking, IP streaming, and precision timing. Artel is an employee-owned business.



www.artel.com

