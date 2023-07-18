Engineering Director, Inc. (EDI) Announces Brian Selph as New Director

EVANSTON, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Engineering Director, Inc. (EDI), in Partnership with AtmosphericIQ LLC, is excited to announce the appointment of Brian Selph as its new Director of Engineering. Mr. Selph, a Corrosion Control Professional and Engineering Specialist with over eight years of experience at Black & Veatch, brings a broad range of expertise and technical acumen to the position.









Mr. Selph’s career includes notable achievements in areas such as material selection, corrosion control, non-destructive testing, Boiler and Pressure Vessel Code, and ASTM testing processes. He has also contributed to numerous large-scale, multi-disciplinary engineering efforts, establishing himself as a recognized industry expert. His experience in handling large-scale projects, from nuclear power plants to cross-country water pipelines, will be invaluable in guiding the company’s engineering initiatives.

“Our search for the perfect engineering director was exhaustive and thorough,” said the CEO of EDI Joseph Mazzella. “Brian’s impressive background, depth of knowledge, and technical expertise made him the standout candidate. We are confident that he will be instrumental in shaping the future of EDI.”

Mr. Selph also expressed excitement about his new role. “I am excited for the opportunity to help grow EDI, further expanding the expertise the firm offers. It is a pleasure to be working with a group of high energy and creative professionals using new technology to bring cutting edge advancements.”

During his time at Black & Veatch, Mr. Selph spearheaded corrosion control efforts for EPC projects such as the Dania Beach Energy Center and the Tenaska Westmoreland Generating Station. He provided expertise on projects such as the Grand River Energy Center Unit 3. Mr. Selph spearheaded numerous corrosion mitigation initiatives, designed and commissioned cathodic protection systems, managed coating specifications for power plants and oil & gas pipelines, provided vital engineering support for quality representatives, and oversaw pipeline integrity projects related to corrosion.

Mr. Selph previously served as a Mechanical Field Engineer for Chicago Bridge & Iron and as Corrosion Technician for Allied Corrosion Industries Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Southern Polytechnic State University. Mr. Selph has held certifications in the NACE Coatings Inspector Program and as a NACE Cathodic Protection Technologist. He served in the American Welding Society as the Secretary/2nd vice chair for District 16 Section 016 from 2017 to 2020.

