EngageSmart to Present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 25, 2022

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE: ESMT), a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, today announced that company executives will participate in the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. Chief Executive Officer Bob Bennett will be interviewed in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 3:10 pm ET. Management will conduct meetings at the conference with investors on May 24, 2022.

A webcast of the event will be available at the following link: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc22/sessions/41889-engagesmart/webcast, and an on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the fireside chat on the Events & Presentation page of the EngageSmart investor relations website. The event will remain archived on the website for 30 days.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. We offer single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. As of March 31, 2022, EngageSmart serves more than 84,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,100 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across several core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, Healthcare and Giving. Our SaaS solutions are purpose-built for each of our verticals, and they simplify and automate mission-critical workflows such as scheduling, client onboarding, client communication, paperless billing, and electronic payment processing. Our solutions transform our customers’ digital engagement and empower them to manage, improve, and grow their businesses. For more information, visit engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

