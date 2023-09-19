EngageSmart Honored with Multiple Wins at 2023 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EngageSmart Inc., (NYSE: ESMT), a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, has been named the winner of the following Stevie® Awards in the eighth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers:





EngageSmart solution SimplePractice was awarded Gold for Health, Wellness and Safety Solution Provider of the Year for the second year in a row

EngageSmart was awarded Silver for Employer of the Year – Software (more than 250 employees)

EngageSmart was awarded Silver for Achievement in Workplace Health & Wellbeing

EngageSmart Chief People Officer Kristen Kenny was awarded Silver for Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. Winners of the awards, named the Stevies from the Greek word meaning “crowned,” were recognized during a gala awards dinner on Monday, September 18 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

More than 1,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 28 nations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, and Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year among others.

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, simplifying customer and client engagement for over 110,000 customers across the country in the Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Giving spaces. Through solutions SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, and DonorDrive, EngageSmart helps improve customer engagement so that customers and end-users can have more time in their day. As a previous Stevie for Great Employer and Top Workplaces USA 2023 winner, EngageSmart prioritizes employee well-being right alongside customer success.

“We are honored and humbled to be recognized in multiple categories as a great employer. Each award symbolizes not only our team’s commitment to building a customer-centric culture, but our ability to create and maintain an environment where our teams can innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations,” said EngageSmart CEO and founder Bob Bennett.

More than 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s honorees. Winners in the Employer of the Year categories were determined by a unique blending of the ratings of the professional judges and more than 107,000 public votes. The public vote was sponsored by HiBob.

“We congratulate all of the winners in the eighth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers for their outstanding performance, and we look forward to promoting their achievements on our blog and social media over the coming year,” said Stevies president Maggie Miller.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. As of June 30, 2023, EngageSmart serves 109,700 in the SMB Solutions segment and 3,400 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across several core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, Healthcare and Giving. For more information, visit www.engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this news release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements and are generally identified by words such as “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “future,” “could,” “should,” “plan,” “aim,” and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated financial performance and financial position, including our financial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2023 and thereafter, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, but not limited to, the following: our inability to sustain our rapid growth; failure to manage our infrastructure to support our future growth; our risk management efforts not being effective to prevent fraudulent activities; inability to attract new customers or convert trial customers into paying customers; inability to introduce new features or services successfully or to enhance our solutions; declines in customer renewals or failure to convince customers to broaden their use of solutions; inability to achieve or sustain profitability; failure to adapt and respond effectively to rapidly changing technology, evolving industry standards and regulations and changing business needs, requirements or preferences; real or perceived errors, failures or bugs in our solutions; intense competition; lack of success in establishing, growing or maintaining strategic partnerships; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; future acquisitions and investments diverting management’s attention and difficulties associated with integrating such acquired businesses; general economic conditions (including inflation and rising interest rates), both domestically and internationally, as well as economic conditions affecting industries in which our customers operate; the war in Ukraine; concentration of revenue in our InvoiceCloud and SimplePractice solutions; COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our employees, customers, partners, clients and other key stakeholders; legal and regulatory risks; and technology and intellectual property-related risks, among others.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect the Company’s operating results and financial condition are discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated by our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Such statements are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document except as required by law.

Disclosure

We disclose information to the public concerning EngageSmart, EngageSmart’s products and services, and other items through a variety of disclosure channels in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. Some of the information distributed through these disclosure channels may be considered material information. Investors and others are encouraged to review the information we make public in the locations below.* This list may be updated from time to time.

*For information concerning EngageSmart and its products and services, please visit: www.engagesmart.com

*For information provided to the investment community, including news releases, events and presentations, and SEC filings, please visit: investors.engagesmart.com/overview/default.aspx

*For information provided to the media, including news releases, please visit: investors.engagesmart.com/news/default.aspx

*For additional information, please follow EngageSmart’s social media accounts: www.twitter.com/engagesmartinc, www.facebook.com/EngageSmartInc, and www.linkedin.com/company/engagesmart

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Coming Soon! The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence

Contacts

Media:



Cathy Corwin



Quarter Horse PR



engagesmart@qh-pr.com

Investor Relations:



Josh Schmidt



EngageSmart, Inc.



IR@engagesmart.com