Engage Communication Proudly Sponsors “Hericane” in The World’s Toughest Row from California to Hawaii

APTOS, Calif.–Engage Communication, a pioneer in mission critical telecommunication solutions, is excited to announce its sponsorship of the formidable women's rowing team, Hericane. This audacious team is set to navigate the challenging Pacific waters from California to Hawaii in a bid to raise funds for community health.









A Journey for a Cause

With grit and vigor, Team Hericane will undertake a formidable voyage across the Pacific Ocean. This endeavor not only underscores the team’s commitment to women’s health and rights but also their adventurous spirit and resilience.

Engage Communication: Championing Innovation and Empowerment

“As a company at the forefront of technological innovation, Engage Communication is honored to support this inspiring team of women as they push the boundaries of endurance for such a critical cause,” said Mark Doyle, CEO of Engage Communication. “This partnership aligns with our values of empowerment and community aid.”

Event Details

Launch Date : June 8, 2024

: June 8, 2024 Start Location : Monterey, California

: Monterey, California End Location : Hanalei Bay, Kaua’i

: Hanalei Bay, Kaua’i Duration: Estimated 35-45 days at sea

Follow the Journey

Engage Communication invites everyone to follow this remarkable journey through live updates and stories shared on our website and social media platforms. Join us in supporting the team’s progress and their fundraising efforts.

How to Support

To support the rowing team and contribute, please visit linktr.ee/hericanerowing.

About Engage Communication

Engage Communication, Inc. is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the overall physical and logical health of communications, while striving to ensure that communication networks and systems are secure, resilient, diverse, redundant and recoverable. Following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Engage Communication was pivotal in delivering disaster recovery solutions that helped restore crucial communication systems and strengthen emergency responses.

