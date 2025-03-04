Enfusion Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enfusion, Inc. ("Enfusion") (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for investment managers, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenue was $52.9 million, up 13.9% compared to the same period in the prior year.
  • Gross Profit was $36.5 million with a Gross Profit Margin of 69.0%.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit was $36.9 million with an Adjusted Gross Profit Margin of 69.6%.
  • Net Income was $0.2 million with a Net Income Margin of 0.3%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $12.3 million, up 25.3% compared to the same period in the prior year.
  • Operating Cash Flow was $9.7 million.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $7.7 million with a Free Cash Flow Conversion rate of 62.7%.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $210.4 million at the end of December 2024, up 13.6% from December 2023.
  • Net Dollar Retention Rate (NDR) was 103.0%, compared to 102.1% from December 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Business Highlights:

  • Total client count of 916 as of December 31, 2024.
  • 41 new clients were added in the fourth quarter.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenue was $201.6 million, up 15.5% compared to $174.5 million in the prior year.
  • Gross Profit Margin was 67.8%, compared to 67.0% in the prior year.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 68.7%, compared to 67.6% in the prior year.
  • Net Income Margin was 1.9%, compared to 5.3% in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 21.2%, compared to 18.1% in the prior year.

Transaction with Clearwater Analytics

On January 13, 2025, Enfusion announced its entry into a definitive agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) to be acquired by Clearwater Analytics. Details and information about the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement are available in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 13, 2025. The transaction is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to approval by Enfusion shareholders, the receipt of required regulatory approvals, and customary closing conditions.

In light of the announced transaction, Enfusion will not be hosting an earnings conference call, releasing a Shareholder Letter, or providing financial guidance for fiscal 2025.

About Enfusion

Enfusion's investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence and collaboration boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion partners with over 900 investment managers from 9 global offices spanning four continents. For more information, please visit www.enfusion.com.

Definitions:

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, this presentation and the accompanying tables include Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income and FCF Conversion, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income and FCF Conversion are supplemental measures of our operating performance and liquidity that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP, and our calculations thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

These measures are presented because they are the primary measures used by management to evaluate our financial performance and liquidity, and for forecasting purposes. This non-GAAP financial information is useful to investors because it eliminates certain items that affect period-over-period comparability and provides consistency with past financial performance or liquidity and additional information about underlying results and trends by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. Additionally, we believe that these and similar measures are often used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a means of evaluating a company’s operating performance.

Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income and FCF Conversion are non-GAAP financial measures, are not measurements of our financial performance or liquidity under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, earnings per share, income from operations, gross profit, gross margin, or any other performance measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP, but rather as supplemental information to our business results. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items or events being adjusted. Furthermore, other companies may use different measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, and certain non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by total net revenues.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and FCF Conversion

Adjusted Free Cash Flow represents net cash provided from operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, capitalized software development costs, and other nonrecurring items. However, given our non-discretionary expenditures, Adjusted Free Cash Flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. FCF Conversion represents Adjusted Free Cash Flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS

Adjusted Net Income represents net income adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, certain non-recurring items, and the tax effect of such adjustments. Adjusted Diluted EPS represents Adjusted Net Income divided by fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit represents gross profit, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation and other non-recurring items. Adjusted Gross Margin represents Adjusted Gross Profit divided by total net revenues.

Key Metrics:

In connection with the management of our business, we identify, measure and assess a variety of key metrics. The key metrics we use in managing our business are set forth below.

Annual Recurring Revenue

We calculate Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR, by annualizing platform subscriptions and managed services revenues recognized in the last month of the measurement period. We believe ARR provides important information about our future revenue potential, our ability to acquire new clients and our ability to maintain and expand our relationship with existing clients. ARR is included in a set of metrics we calculate monthly to review with management as well as periodically with our board of directors.

Average Contract Value

We calculate Average Contract Value, or ACV, by dividing ARR by the number of clients that are billed at the end of the measurement period. We believe ACV is an important metric because it provides important information about the growth of our clients' accounts. Investors should not place undue reliance on ARR or Net Dollar Retention Rate or Average Contract Value as an indicator of future or expected results. Our presentation of these metrics may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.

Net Dollar Retention Rate

We calculate Net Dollar Retention Rate as of a period end by starting with the ARR for all clients as of twelve months prior to such period end, or Prior Period ARR. We then calculate the ARR from those same clients as of the current period end, or Current Period ARR. Current Period ARR includes expansion within existing clients inclusive of contraction and voluntary attrition and involuntary cancellations. We define involuntary cancellations as accounts that were cancelled due to the client no longer being in business. Post 4Q23, we no longer provide the Net Dollar Retention Rate calculation excluding involuntary cancellation calculations.

Our Net Dollar Retention Rate is equal to the Current Period ARR divided by the Prior Period ARR. We believe Net Dollar Retention Rate is an important metric because, in addition to providing a measure of retention, it indicates our ability to grow revenues within existing client accounts.

OCF Margin

Operating Cash Flow Margin represents net cash provided from operating activities divided by total net revenues. We believe OCF Margin is an important metric because it indicates our ability to convert sales into cash.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company’s future financial or operating performance. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this communication, including statements regarding the proposed transaction and its expected timing, completion and effects, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipates,”, “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “will,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern the Company’s expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.

Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors. Important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (a) the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all; (b) the satisfaction (or waiver) of closing conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction; (c) potential delays in consummating the proposed transaction; (d) the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the proposed transaction that could delay the consummation of the proposed transaction or cause the parties to abandon the proposed transaction; (e) the possibility that the Company’s stockholders may not approve the proposed transaction; (f) the ability of the Company to timely and successfully achieve the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction; (g) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement; (h) the Company’s ability to implement its business strategy; (i) significant transaction costs associated with the proposed transaction; (j) the possibility that the proposed transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (k) potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction; (l) the risk that disruptions from the proposed transaction will harm the Company’s business, including current plans and operations; (m) the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; (n) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships of the Company resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; (o) legislative, regulatory and economic developments affecting the Company’s business; (p) general economic and market developments and conditions; (q) the legal, regulatory and tax regimes under which the Company operates; (r) potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships, during the pendency of the proposed transaction that could affect the Company’s financial performance; (s) the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of the Company’s Class A common stock; (t) restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact the Company’s ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions;; and (u) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as the Company’s response to any of the aforementioned factors. These risks, as well as other risks related to the proposed transaction, will be included in the registration statement on Form S-4 and joint proxy/statement prospectus that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction.

For information regarding other factors that could cause the Company’s results to vary from expectations, please see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s respective periodic report filings with the SEC, including but not limited to the Company’s most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors to be presented in the registration statement on Form S-4 and joint proxy/statement prospectus are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. The statements in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

ENFUSION, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

December 31,

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $

54,480

 

 $

35,604

 

Accounts receivable, net

31,988

 

28,069

 

Prepaid expenses

5,342

 

5,009

 

Other current assets

1,711

 

1,170

 

Total current assets

93,521

 

69,852

 

Notes receivable, net

3,000

 

 

Property, equipment, and software, net

20,963

 

18,314

 

Right-of-use-assets, net

18,062

 

14,304

 

Other assets

7,715

 

6,502

 

Total assets $

143,261

 

 $

108,972

 

 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $

867

 

 $

2,212

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

20,393

 

13,841

 

Current portion of lease liabilities

6,076

 

4,256

 

Total current liabilities

27,336

 

20,309

 

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

14,236

 

11,181

 

Other non-current liabilities

2,150

 

 

Total liabilities

43,722

 

31,490

 

 
Commitment and contingencies (Note 9)
 
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

 

 

Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 94,655 and 88,332 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

95

 

88

 

Class B common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000 shares authorized, 34,199 and 39,199 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

34

 

39

 

Additional paid-in capital

243,935

 

226,877

 

Accumulated deficit

(170,109

)

(172,932

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(734

)

(406

)

Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Enfusion, Inc.

73,221

 

53,666

 

Non-controlling interests

26,318

 

23,816

 

Total stockholders’ equity

99,539

 

77,482

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $

143,261

 

 $

108,972

 

ENFUSION, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2024

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

REVENUES:
Platform subscriptions $

49,252

43,054

 

 $

187,521

 

 $

161,519

 

Managed services

3,211

3,056

 

12,689

 

11,773

 

Other

475

376

 

1,401

 

1,243

 

Total revenues

52,938

46,486

 

201,611

 

174,535

 

 
COST OF REVENUES:
Platform subscriptions

14,555

13,759

 

57,727

 

50,702

 

Managed services

1,600

1,725

 

6,564

 

6,514

 

Other

243

140

 

583

 

425

 

Total cost of revenues

16,398

15,624

 

64,874

 

57,641

 

Gross profit

36,540

30,862

 

136,737

 

116,894

 

 
OPERATING EXPENSES:
General and administrative

21,148

17,115

 

78,826

 

64,635

 

Sales and marketing

6,570

5,552

 

25,029

 

20,418

 

Technology and development

7,238

6,061

 

26,727

 

19,893

 

Total operating expenses

34,956

28,728

 

130,582

 

104,946

 

Income from operations

1,584

2,134

 

6,155

 

11,948

 

 
NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE):
Payment to related party

 

 

(1,501

)

Interest income, net

533

356

 

1,693

 

1,641

 

Other income (expense), net

341

(310

)

(459

)

(604

)

Total non-operating income (expense)

874

46

 

1,234

 

(464

)

 
Income before income taxes

2,458

2,180

 

7,389

 

11,484

 

Income taxes

2,286

1,280

 

3,474

 

2,231

 

Net income

172

900

 

3,915

 

9,253

 

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

51

277

 

1,092

 

3,228

 

Net income attributable to Enfusion, Inc. $

121

 $

623

 

 $

2,823

 

 $

6,025

 

 
Net income per Class A common shares attributable to Enfusion, Inc.:
Basic $

0.00

 $

0.01

 

 $

0.03

 

 $

0.07

 

Diluted $

0.00

 $

0.01

 

 $

0.03

 

 $

0.07

 

Weighted-average number of Class A common shares outstanding:
Basic

94,262

88,280

 

92,045

 

88,202

 

Diluted

129,558

127,765

 

129,550

 

129,429

 

ENFUSION, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

December 31,

2024

 

 

2023

 

Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income $

3,915

 

 $

9,253

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Non-cash lease expense

7,383

 

6,882

 

Depreciation and amortization

11,754

 

9,987

 

Provision for credit losses

229

 

1,319

 

Amortization of debt-related costs

234

 

92

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

78

 

Stock-based compensation expense

19,033

 

7,458

 

Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

(4,147

)

(3,679

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(4,788

)

(1,749

)

Accounts payable

(1,185

)

365

 

Accrued compensation

3,675

 

(729

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,675

 

2,359

 

Lease liabilities

(6,264

)

(6,002

)

Other non-current liabilities

2,168

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

34,682

 

25,634

 

Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment

(3,635

)

(4,453

)

Capitalization of software development costs

(7,257

)

(5,218

)

Purchase of convertible promissory note

(3,000

)

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(13,892

)

(9,671

)

Cash flows from financing activities:
Distributions to non-controlling interests

(136

)

 

Settlement of tax receivable acquired in reorganization transactions

 

1,501

 

Issuance of Class A common stock, net of issuance costs

 

17,322

 

Payment of withholding taxes on stock-based compensation

(1,267

)

(60,447

)

Payment of debt issuance and debt facility costs

 

(1,151

)

Other financing activities

 

(308

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,403

)

(43,083

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(511

)

179

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

18,876

 

(26,941

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

35,604

 

62,545

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $

54,480

 

 $

35,604

 

Reconciliations To Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table reconciles Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit:

Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, unaudited)

December 31, 2023

 

March 31, 2024

 

June 30, 2024

 

September 30, 2024

 

December 31, 2024

GAAP Gross Profit $

30,862

 

31,878

 

33,493

 

34,826

 

36,540

 

Add back stock-based compensation expense  

230

 

717

 

392

 

358

 

314

 

Adjusted Gross Profit $

31,092

 

32,595

 

33,885

 

35,184

 

36,854

 

 
Adjusted Gross Margin

66.9

%

67.8

%

68.5

%

68.8

%

69.6

%

The following table reconciles Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, unaudited)

December 31, 2023

 

March 31, 2024

 

June 30, 2024

 

September 30, 2024

 

December 31, 2024

Net income (loss) $

900

 

(761

)

2,547

 

1,957

 

172

 

Interest income

(356

)

(317

)

(356

)

(487

)

(533

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,280

 

(117

)

401

 

904

 

2,286

 

Depreciation and amortization

3,512

 

2,674

 

2,872

 

2,967

 

3,252

 

EBITDA $

5,336

 

1,479

 

5,464

 

5,341

 

5,177

 

Adjustments:
Stock-based compensation expense

3,404

 

7,001

 

4,101

 

4,198

 

3,733

 

Tax payment on stock-based compensation

60

 

429

 

101

 

25

 

91

 

Effects of foreign currency

308

 

82

 

111

 

607

 

(445

)

Other non-recurring items1,2,3,4,5

678

 

188

 

354

 

977

 

3,712

 

Adjusted EBITDA $

9,787

 

9,179

 

10,131

 

11,148

 

12,268

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

21.1

%

19.1

%

20.5

%

21.8

%

23.2

%

1 For the three months ended December 31, 2023, primarily includes the write-off of capitalized software and licenses related to a project which was abandoned in the fourth quarter of 2023 after management's decision to pursue an alternative path.
2 For the three months ended March 31, 2024, includes the sign-on bonus for the newly-appointed Chief Operating Officer.
3 For the three months ended June 30, 2024, includes temporary double occupancy related to office relocations.
4 For the three months ended September 30, 2024, includes professional fees incurred in conjunction with the pending Clearwater merger.
5 For the three months ended December 31, 2024, includes corporate restructuring and professional fees incurred in conjunction with the pending Clearwater merger.

The following table reconciles Operating Cash Flow to Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, unaudited)

December 31, 2023

 

March 31, 2024

 

June 30, 2024

 

September 30, 2024

 

December 31, 2024

Net cash provided by operating activities $

6,586

 

1,533

 

7,314

 

16,162

 

9,673

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(1,205

)

(635

)

(1,005

)

(1,104

)

(891

)

Capitalization of software development costs

(1,090

)

(2,113

)

(1,701

)

(1,671

)

(1,772

)

Other non-recurring items1

 

 

 

353

 

685

 

Adjusted Free Cash Flow $

4,291

 

(1,215

)

4,608

 

13,740

 

7,695

 

1 For the three months ended September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2024, includes professional fees incurred in conjunction with the pending Clearwater merger.

The Company’s stock-based compensation expense was recognized in the following captions within the Consolidated Statements of Operations:

Three Months Ended December 31,
($ in thousands, unaudited)

2024

 

 

2023

Cost of revenues $

314

 $

230

General and administrative

2,282

2,509

Sales and marketing

258

199

Technology and development

879

466

Total stock-based compensation expense $

3,733

 $

3,404


