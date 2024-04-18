Home Business Wire Enfusion Announces Date of First Quarter 2024 Results
NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enfusion, Inc. (“Enfusion”) (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for investment managers, today announced it will release its first quarter 2024 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast that same morning at 5:30 AM (PT) / 8:30 AM (ET) to discuss the results.

To access this call, dial (888) 596-4144. The conference ID number is 9652536. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Enfusion’s website, http://ir.enfusion.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About Enfusion

Enfusion’s investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence and collaboration boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion partners with over 850 investment managers from 9 global offices spanning four continents.

Source: Enfusion, Inc.

Source Code: ENFN-IR

Contacts

Investors
Bill Wright

investors@enfusion.com

Media
media@enfusion.com

