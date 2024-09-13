ENET Unveils Cost-Efficient 100G ZR QSFP28 DCO DWDM Tunable Transceiver for the Optical Edge

ENET’s Groundbreaking 100ZR QSFP28 DCO DWDM Tunable Transceiver Delivers Cost-Effective, Low-Power 100Gbit/s Performance Tailored for the Optical Edge, Enhancing Network Capacity Without the Need for Major Equipment Upgrades, Ensuring an Efficient Path to 100G Edge Aggregation









ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ENET, an NSI Industries brand, a leader in compatible optical networking solutions, is proud to announce the release of its 100G ZR QSFP28 DCO DWDM Tunable Transceiver. This cost-efficient, low-power 100G QSFP28 transceiver is specifically designed for the optical edge, addressing the growing need for upgrading edge aggregation infrastructure to 100Gbit/s rates as data traffic continues to surge. This innovative solution significantly increases network capacity by incorporating Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) technology, allowing multiple signals to travel over the same fiber.

“This transceiver simplifies and reduces upgrade costs without necessitating the replacement of existing equipment, enabling easy integration into existing head-end devices,” says Chris Hazell, ENET’s Technical Operations Manager. “This new offering from ENET facilitates the seamless adoption of 100Gbit/s technology at the network edge, all while maintaining edge-level pricing.”

ENET leads the way in network peripheral and connectivity innovation, offering cutting-edge solutions that set new industry standards. With a portfolio of over 10,000 SKUs and the capability to deliver custom solutions tailored to your networking needs, ENET provides high-performance OEM-compatible transceivers, active optical cables (AOC), and direct-attach copper cables (DAC), all designed for the most demanding environments. Partnering with leaders in high-performance computing, AI, hyperscale data centers, large enterprises, and broadband, ENET delivers OEM-equivalent solutions at a significantly lower cost without compromising on quality or support.

About ENET

ENET was founded in 2003 by a seasoned professional in the computer memory and network peripheral industries who recognized a gap in the market for a more cost-effective alternative to expensive OEM transceivers. Today, ENET is powered by a team of dedicated individuals who share the founding vision and values. Our team is comprised of highly trained professionals, including a skilled research and development division, knowledgeable account executives, certified network engineers, and a robust operations team supported by numerous technicians. Every member of the ENET team is committed to technical excellence and delivering an exceptional customer experience. We take pride in our meticulous attention to detail and extensive industry expertise. www.enetusa.com

About NSI Industries, LLC

NSI’s core philosophy is Making Connections. Focused on the electrical, building technology, and HVAC markets, NSI connects distributors to products, services, and technologies by providing a fresh perspective and caring approach that drives smart solutions. The driving force behind a stable of market-leading brands and a large breadth of products, the company’s primary job for more than 45 years has been to fulfill the needs of distributors and their customers. By staying grounded in the principles of service and value, NSI continues to deliver high-quality, industry-advancing, and comprehensive product solutions that enable growth. www.nsiindustries.com.

