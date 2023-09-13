EnerSys Wins Prestigious Environmental Finance Sustainable Company Award for Energy Efficiency Initiative of the Year

READING, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EnerSys–EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions, has been honored with the distinguished Energy Efficiency Initiative of the Year award as part of Environmental Finance’s Sustainable Company Awards. The recognition was given specifically for implementation of the EnerSys Operating System (EOS), a lean management program designed to identify, reduce, or eliminate excess waste and associated costs across its operations.





The Environmental Finance Sustainable Company Awards recognize leading companies across all industries that are transforming their business practices to pave the way towards a net-zero future. The Energy Efficiency Initiative of the Year award recognizes companies that have created and utilized groundbreaking energy efficient technologies, strategies, or business models to help reduce energy waste across any aspect of a business, from buildings and manufacturing, to transport and infrastructure.

Patrice Baumann, Chief Integrated Supply Chain Officer at EnerSys, expressed the company’s pride in receiving the award, stating, “ We are honored to be recognized for the EnerSys Operating System (EOS), our lean management program. The implementation of EOS has created a culture of continuous improvement and waste reduction that has had a significant positive impact on our organization.”

A judging panel consisting of over 40 investors and industry experts chosen for their knowledge, objectivity and credibility, along with the Environmental Finance editorial team, recognized EnerSys for this award specifically for the implementation of the EnerSys Operating System (EOS), which is a clear demonstration of the company’s commitment to sustainability and efficiency. Since the implementation of EOS in 2017, the EOS program has yielded remarkable results across various facets of the EnerSys operations, including scrap, water, gas, and cardboard reduction. The EOS program was also awarded the Better Practice Award from the U.S. Department of Energy Better Plants Program earlier this year.

For more information about the innovative EOS Lean Management program and related projects, visit our Sustainability Webpage.

About EnerSys

EnerSys is the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, designs, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. The company goes to market through four lines of business: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty and New Ventures. Energy Systems, which combine power conversion, power distribution, energy storage, and enclosures, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. New Ventures provides energy storage and management systems for various applications including demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

Sustainability

Sustainability at EnerSys is about more than just the benefits and impacts of our products. Our commitment to sustainability encompasses many important environmental, social and governance issues. Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we manage our own operations. Minimizing our environmental footprint is a priority. Sustainability is our commitment to our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. Our products facilitate positive environmental, social and economic impacts around the world. To learn more visit: https://www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability/.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or the Reform Act, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding EnerSys’ projections, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions to reduce emissions and emissions intensity, ability to influence, control and change the environmental impact of its business activities, the development of future technologies, business plans, and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements identified by words such as “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will,” and similar expressions. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that EnerSys expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including statements relating to the Company’s goals of achieving Scope 1 greenhouse gas neutrality by 2040 and Scope 2 neutrality by 2050 and ability to influence emissions related to its activities, as well as statements expressing optimism or pessimism about such plans are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance, and are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by EnerSys on its website or otherwise. EnerSys does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Although EnerSys does not make forward-looking statements unless it believes it has a reasonable basis for doing so, EnerSys cannot guarantee their accuracy. The foregoing factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. For a list of other factors which could affect EnerSys’ results, including earnings estimates, see EnerSys’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “ Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and “Forward-Looking Statements,” set forth in EnerSys’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. No undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Lisa Hartman

Investor Relations and Financial Media



EnerSys



610-236-4040



E-mail: investorrelations@enersys.com