EnerSys Recognized in VIQTORY™ 2024 Top Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity Program

READING, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EnerSys—EnerSys (NYSE:ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, proudly announces its recognition by VIQTORY™ in their 2024 Top 10 Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity Program. Military Friendly® evaluates organizations’ commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. This accolade underscores our dedication to fostering inclusion and equity within our supply chain.





In the $1B-$5B category (based on FY23 total net sales figures), EnerSys was ranked among the Top 10 Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity Programs. Participation in the survey was open to all organizations, with no associated fees.

“ At EnerSys, we strongly believe that our suppliers are the experts in their respective fields,” said Maite Tena Enguita, Vice President Global Strategic Sourcing at EnerSys. “ Our close working relationships with diverse suppliers and veteran-owned businesses are crucial to the long-term success of our organization.”

EnerSys has cultivated a robust network of diverse and veteran-owned suppliers through intentional outreach, programs, internal training initiatives, and strategic partnerships. This recognition reaffirms EnerSys’s position as a leader in promoting supplier diversity and fostering economic inclusion.

“ We are honored to receive this recognition for our ongoing efforts to promote supply chain diversity and support veteran-owned businesses,” continued Tena Enguita. “ At EnerSys, we firmly believe that diversity drives innovation and enhances our ability to meet the needs of our customers.”

About EnerSys

EnerSys is the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications and designs, manufactures, and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. The company goes to market through four lines of business: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty and New Ventures. Energy Systems, which combine power conversion, power distribution, energy storage, and enclosures, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. New Ventures provides energy storage and management systems for various applications including demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. To learn more about EnerSys please visit www.enersys.com/en/.

SUSTAINABILITY

Sustainability at EnerSys is about more than just the benefits and impacts of our products. Our commitment to sustainability encompasses many important environmental, social and governance issues. Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we manage our own operations. Minimizing our environmental footprint is a priority. Sustainability is our commitment to our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. Our products facilitate positive environmental, social and economic impacts around the world. To learn more visit: www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability/.

ABOUT MILITARY FRIENDLY® SUPPLIER DIVERSITY PROGRAM

The Military Friendly® program is dedicated to fostering program evolution through data-driven processes, spanning veteran employment, military spouse employment, military consumer services and protections, and veteran-owned business supplier programs. The Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity list showcases 142 companies actively engaging veteran-owned businesses. This collaboration enriches communities and enhances corporate bottom lines. Crafted annually through exhaustive research, the list offers a comprehensive overview of companies committed to supplier diversity. The survey’s methodology was honed with the support of independent research firms. Participation in the survey is open to all organizations, with no associated fees, highlighting the program’s commitment to transparency and accessibility.

For more information, visit: www.militaryfriendly.com/2024-military-friendly-supplier-diversity/

