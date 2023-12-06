EnerSys Named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024

READING, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EnerSys–EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions, is pleased to announce its recognition on the prestigious list of Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024.





For the second consecutive year, this notable award is presented to EnerSys by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, reaffirming the company’s unwavering commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability. This year, EnerSys was ranked 352 out of 500 companies, an improvement over last year’s ranking.

EnerSys, along with other esteemed recipients, underwent an evaluation of corporate responsibility by Newsweek, considering three pillars: Environmental, Social, and Governance. Publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) covering corporate social responsibility (CSR) topics were researched for the ranking and a public survey was conducted to gage companies’ CSR reputations. Companies’ performances were evaluated holistically and in terms of the environmental, social, and governance subcategories.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by Newsweek as a top performer in corporate responsibility in the Technology Hardware industry category,” stated President & CEO David M. Shaffer. “This acknowledgment underscores our commitment to continuous improvement and highlights the progress we’ve made in our sustainability journey and our firm commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen for the benefit of our customers, investors, employees, and the communities we operate in.”

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, EnerSys recently released its first-ever publication of its 2022 value chain (Scope 3) greenhouse gas emissions data along with a TCFD report, CDP report, and Sustainability Report. EnerSys is part of the United Nations Global Compact, the Alliance to Save Energy, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Plants Program, and the United Nations CEO Water Mandate, and has committed to achieving net zero Scope 1 emissions by 2040 and net zero Scope 2 emissions by 2050. To learn more, please visit our Sustainability Webpage.

About EnerSys

EnerSys is the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications and designs, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. The company goes to market through four lines of business: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty and New Ventures. Energy Systems, which combine power conversion, power distribution, energy storage, and enclosures, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. New Ventures provides energy storage and management systems for various applications including demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

Sustainability

Sustainability at EnerSys is about more than just the benefits and impacts of our products. Our commitment to sustainability encompasses many important environmental, social and governance issues. Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we manage our own operations. Minimizing our environmental footprint is a priority. Sustainability is our commitment to our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. Our products facilitate positive environmental, social and economic impacts around the world. To learn more visit: https://www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability/.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or the Reform Act, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding EnerSys’ projections, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions to reduce emissions and emissions intensity, ability to influence, control and change the environmental impact of its business activities, the development of future technologies, business plans, and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements identified by words such as “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will,” and similar expressions. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that EnerSys expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including statements relating to the Company’s goals of achieving Scope 1 greenhouse gas neutrality by 2040 and Scope 2 neutrality by 2050 and ability to influence emissions related to its activities, as well as statements expressing optimism or pessimism about such plans are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance, and are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by EnerSys on its website or otherwise. EnerSys does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Although EnerSys does not make forward-looking statements unless it believes it has a reasonable basis for doing so, EnerSys cannot guarantee their accuracy. The foregoing factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. For a list of other factors which could affect EnerSys’ results, including earnings estimates, see EnerSys’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and “Forward-Looking Statements,” set forth in EnerSys’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. No undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements.

