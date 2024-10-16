Home Business Wire EnerSys Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Release and...
EnerSys Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

READING, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EnerSysEnerSys (NYSE: ENS) the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications today announced the Company will release its second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results for the period ended September 29, 2024, after the market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The press release and slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.investor.enersys.com. The Company will host a conference call the following day at 9:00 AM (ET) Thursday, November 7, 2024, to review the results.


Webcast and Conference Call Information

A live broadcast as well as a replay of the call can be accessed directly through the webcast registration link or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.investor.enersys.com.

To join by phone, please register here. A dial-in and unique PIN will be provided upon registration.

About EnerSys

EnerSys is the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, and designs, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. The company goes to market through four lines of business: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty and New Ventures. Energy Systems, which combine power conversion, power distribution, energy storage, and enclosures, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. New Ventures provides energy storage and management systems for various applications including demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

Sustainability

Sustainability at EnerSys is about more than just the benefits and impacts of our products. Our commitment to sustainability encompasses many important environmental, social and governance issues. Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we manage our own operations. Minimizing our environmental footprint is a priority. Sustainability is our commitment to our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. Our products facilitate positive environmental, social and economic impacts around the world. To learn more visit: www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability.

Contacts

Lisa Hartman
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

EnerSys

610-236-4040

E-mail: investorrelations@enersys.com

