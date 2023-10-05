Enersponse Sweeps the 2023 Sustainability Awards Season

Leading DER Management Provider Receives Three Sustainability and Energy Leadership Recognitions from Top Industry Award Programs

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enersponse, a leading distributed energy resource (DER) management provider, today announced it has secured prestigious award wins in sustainability with honors from both the Stevie Awards and Business Intelligence Group. Additionally, it has been named a finalist in the 14th annual Energy Awards.





Enersponse’s recent accolades stand as a testament to its unwavering dedication to sustainability and not only reflect the company’s commitment to driving positive change but also its ability to deliver cutting-edge energy management solutions.

The first recognition Enersponse received this season was the 2023 Bronze Stevie Award for Sustainability Initiative of the Year among U.S. and Canadian contestants. This award recognizes the company’s innovative client-centric technology advancements, Price ResponseTM and Clean ResponseTM. Price Response is an energy bill management tool that lets users set customizable and automated triggers that lower their use of electricity when the cost of power rises. Clean Response is a first-of-its-kind product made to curtail client energy usage when the grid is “dirty,” or primarily powered by less sustainable forms of energy like natural gas or coal.

Next, Enersponse garnered favorable recognition by receiving the Business Intelligence Group’s 2023 Sustainability Award. This prestigious award celebrates organizations that have seamlessly integrated sustainability into their core business strategies. Enersponse earned this accolade due to its commitment to advancing sustainability initiatives through advanced energy management solutions for commercial and industrial customers. The company’s strategic and sophisticated approach brings flexible, customized and risk-free opportunities for energy consumers to earn incentive-driven revenue, support grid sustainability and promote decarbonization. Notably, the DER provider has been instrumental in progressing sustainability by collaborating with partners like NexRev, Copeland, Distech and more, to provide retrofit solutions for clients with obsolete control systems.

Enersponse’s impact and leadership in the energy landscape are also underscored by its recognition as a finalist in the Energy Awards’ prestigious Energy Champion of the Year program. This achievement nods to the company’s pioneering role in elevating industry standards by forging strategic alliances with top-tier companies such as Samsung SmartThings. Collaborations like these broaden public access to sustainability and grid protection initiatives via seamless demand management program integration. As a result, smaller energy users who might not otherwise have had the chance can now actively engage in these efforts. The Energy Champion of the Year award winner will be announced on October 12, 2023.

“Enersponse has had another remarkable year made possible by a lot of hard work and innovation, so it’s rewarding to see our efforts being applauded by the industry,” said James McPhail, chief executive officer of Enersponse. “These victories reflect our team’s tenacity toward catalyzing positive change in the energy sector and will undoubtedly fuel our ongoing mission to deliver value-driven energy management solutions to the market through strategic initiatives that prioritize sustainability.”

About Enersponse: Enersponse is an energy resource management platform that works with power providers across the country to aggregate their distributed energy resource (DER) and rebate programs with clients across the U.S. to maximize financial incentives by automating load reduction responses. This process helps providers maintain a stable grid; saves customers money; earns them passive income through rebates from utilities; and helps achieve corporate social responsibility objectives. The company’s intelligent automation-powered distributed energy resource platform is connected to hundreds of power generators across North America, all dispatchable to customers’ existing control systems. Enersponse’s advanced technology keeps track of what’s happening down to a micro-locational level—even for large enterprises with facilities distributed across multiple power grid providers—by monitoring weather patterns, system outages and energy pricing fluctuations. It then syncs the data collected with pre-set client preferences to intelligently adjust power use in real-time without the need for human intervention. This means less stress on internal resources and an automated one-stop-shop solution for consolidating all available energy conservation programs to maximize cost savings—ultimately paying customers and their control companies to save power.

