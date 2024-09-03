EnergyNet Announces Formation of Efficient Markets Holding Company and Expansion into New Real Asset Categories

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EnergyNet, the leading marketplace platform for oil and gas asset transactions, announces its strategic expansion with the formation of Efficient Markets, a new holding company created to extend its dominant marketplace platform and offer streamlined transactions across additional real assets and commodities. Building on EnergyNet’s 25 years of success in the energy sector, the Efficient Markets platform introduces specialized tech-enabled marketplaces for transactions involving land, real estate, renewable energies (solar, battery, wind, geothermal), carbon capture and sequestration projects, and government managed resources. EnergyNet and Indigo Energy Advisors will continue their dedicated service to the oil and gas industry.

Since its inception, EnergyNet has evolved from conducting auctions for oil and gas assets to facilitating high value negotiated upstream assets sales ranging from $20 million to $250 million for thousands of energy and natural resources companies. In recent years, EnergyNet has begun to offer real estate and renewable energy assets with a very high success rate. With a reputation for transparency, reliability and efficiency, EnergyNet serves public and private companies, individual investors, the United States Federal Government and multiple state agencies, including Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Colorado, Utah, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, and Alaska. The company’s competitive sale processes have attracted over 48,000 registered, financially qualified investors, driving unprecedented success for buyers seeking high-quality assets and for sellers seeking to maximize value.

Recognizing the versatility and effectiveness of its platform, Efficient Markets has expanded EnergyNet’s tech-enabled marketplace and transaction advisory services to encompass a wide array of real assets that currently do not have an established marketplace. To support this ongoing growth, Efficient Markets will house five specialized subsidiaries, each targeting specific market and client needs.

EnergyNet – Continuing its legacy, EnergyNet will continue its focus on offering operated and non-operated oil & gas assets, minerals & royalties, and undeveloped acreage opportunities through online auctions and sealed bid transactions, while maintaining its position as the industry’s most active and trusted A&D leader.

– Continuing its legacy, EnergyNet will continue its focus on offering operated and non-operated oil & gas assets, minerals & royalties, and undeveloped acreage opportunities through online auctions and sealed bid transactions, while maintaining its position as the industry’s most active and trusted A&D leader. Indigo Energy Advisors – Combines top-tier petroleum engineering, geology, financial and technical expertise with a proven platform and process to facilitate negotiated sales of complex and high-value oil and gas assets, with transactions ranging from $10 million to $250 million.

– Combines top-tier petroleum engineering, geology, financial and technical expertise with a proven platform and process to facilitate negotiated sales of complex and high-value oil and gas assets, with transactions ranging from $10 million to $250 million. RenovaNexa – Dedicated to renewable energy projects including solar, battery, green data centers, wind and geothermal, RenovaNexa will advance the company’s commitment to connecting capital and investors to alternative energy development projects by marketing high-quality, renewable assets and projects on a global technology-enabled marketplace.

– Dedicated to renewable energy projects including solar, battery, green data centers, wind and geothermal, RenovaNexa will advance the company’s commitment to connecting capital and investors to alternative energy development projects by marketing high-quality, renewable assets and projects on a global technology-enabled marketplace. VeroLands – Specializing in land and real estate sales, VeroLands is a leading technology-driven marketplace for buying and selling surface real estate. The platform strategically exposes high value surface real estate acquisition opportunities to an unrivaled pool of acquisitive buyers and investors.

– Specializing in land and real estate sales, VeroLands is a leading technology-driven marketplace for buying and selling surface real estate. The platform strategically exposes high value surface real estate acquisition opportunities to an unrivaled pool of acquisitive buyers and investors. Government Resources – Leveraging its strong relationships and track record with federal, state and local agencies, this subsidiary will manage sales and leases of diverse government-owned and managed assets, including timber, forestry, agriculture, solar, battery, wind, geothermal, carbon sequestration (via forest management or injection), mining rights, oil & gas, and other managed lands and natural resources.

“As our company continues to scale our oil and gas franchise and capture incremental market share across other real assets, we are excited to announce the formation of Efficient Markets, which marks a significant milestone in our company’s evolution of being a fully diversified global asset and divestiture platform,” said Chris Atherton, CEO/President of Efficient Markets. “Our expansion into new asset categories is a testament to the proven versatility and success of our platform to link buyers and sellers to successfully execute transactions and maximize value. As Efficient Markets, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving demands of the market and ensure transparent, competitive, and efficient sales processes for all types of assets. Going forward, we are excited to continue to provide exceptional service to our clients across a broader spectrum of industries.”

About Efficient Markets

Efficient Markets is the holding company for EnergyNet and its specialized subsidiaries: Indigo Energy Advisors, RenovaNexa, VeroLands, and Government Resources. Built on the success of EnergyNet’s auction and sale platform, Efficient Markets aims to provide transparent, competitive, and efficient sales processes for a wide range of real assets by utilizing the latest technology to link its global network of over 60,000 buyers and sellers.

