Energy Vault Schedules Inaugural Investor & Analyst Day for May 9, 2024; Schedules Release Date for First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) (“Energy Vault” or the “Company”), a leader in sustainable grid-scale energy storage solutions, announced today that the Company will host its inaugural Investor & Analyst Day on Thursday, May 9, 2024 in New York. The event will begin at 9:00 AM ET, be livestreamed, and all parties interested in attending virtually can pre-register here. In-person attendance at the event to be held at the New York Stock Exchange is limited and by invitation only.

Energy Vault’s Investor & Analyst Day will provide deep insight to the Company’s strategy, business model, execution, portfolio of products / technology and IP, 2024 financial guidance, and long-term outlook. Key members of the Energy Vault executive team will be present, including Robert Piconi (Chairman and CEO), and Michael Beer (Chief Financial Officer).

Presentation materials and further information will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.energyvault.com. A replay and transcript of the event will be available shortly after the event.

Energy Vault Schedules Release Date for First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Separately, the Company announced today that it will release its first quarter 2024 financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 after market close on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. In lieu of hosting a dedicated financial results conference call to discuss the latest quarterly results, the Company will discuss its latest quarterly results and wider financial and operational updates at its inaugural Investor & Analyst Day on May 9, 2024.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault® develops and deploys utility-scale energy storage solutions designed to transform the world’s approach to sustainable energy storage. The company’s comprehensive offerings include proprietary gravity-based storage, battery storage, and green hydrogen energy storage technologies. Each storage solution is supported by the Company’s hardware technology-agnostic energy management system software and integration platform. Unique to the industry, Energy Vault’s innovative technology portfolio delivers customized short and long duration energy storage solutions to help utilities, independent power producers, and large industrial energy users significantly reduce levelized energy costs while maintaining power reliability. Utilizing eco-friendly materials with the ability to integrate waste materials for beneficial reuse, Energy Vault’s EVx™ gravity-based energy storage technology is facilitating the shift to a circular economy while accelerating the global clean energy transition for its customers. Please visit www.energyvault.com for more information.

