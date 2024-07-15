Home Business Wire Energy Vault Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) (“Energy Vault” or the “Company”), a leader in sustainable grid-scale energy storage solutions, announced today that the Company will release its earnings results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 followed by a conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

Participants may access the call at 1-844-826-3033, international callers may use 1-412-317-5185, and request to join the Energy Vault Holdings earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https://investors.energyvault.com/events-and-presentations/events.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671 and enter access code 10190406. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the investors portion of the Energy Vault website at https://investors.energyvault.com/.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault® develops and deploys utility-scale energy storage solutions designed to transform the world’s approach to sustainable energy storage. The Company’s comprehensive offerings include proprietary gravity-based storage, battery storage, and green hydrogen energy storage technologies. Each storage solution is supported by the Company’s hardware technology-agnostic energy management system software and integration platform. Unique to the industry, Energy Vault’s innovative technology portfolio delivers customized short-and-long-duration energy storage solutions to help utilities, independent power producers, and large industrial energy users significantly reduce levelized energy costs while maintaining power reliability. Utilizing eco-friendly materials with the ability to integrate waste materials for beneficial reuse, Energy Vault’s G-Vault™ gravity-based energy storage technology is facilitating the shift to a circular economy while accelerating the global clean energy transition for its customers. Please visit www.energyvault.com for more information.

