Home Business Wire Energy Vault Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results
Business Wire

Energy Vault Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

di Business Wire

FY 2023 revenue of $341.5 million, up 134% YoY and 18% QoQ, within annual guidance range

Increased cash position to $146 million with no debt, above prior guidance of $132 million from Q3 2023

Reduced quarterly cash Operating Expense run rate by 25-30% through actions taken in Q4 2023, enabling a 2024 reduced quarterly cash OpEx of $13-15 million to accelerate shift to cash flow positive exiting 2024 and FY 2025

FY 2023 gross margin of 5.1%, reflecting a lower than expected Q4 gross margin due to timing of revenue and associated gross profit recognition shifting from Q4 into 2024 for gravity licenses and battery projects

Commercial pipeline growth of 24.5 GWh YoY, up 89% and 5.8 GWh QoQ, up 12.6%

Strong global momentum in Gravity energy storage across three continents:

Territory expansion of 16 countries in Southern Africa (SADC countries) via new License and Royalty agreement;

Achieved China state grid interconnection in Q4 2023 as planned for the first 25MW EVx gravity storage system; Three additional Gravity Energy Storage systems of 368 MWh bringing total projects to 3.7 GWh

Announcing new Development Agreement with US public utility in Washington State to serve multi-GWh long duration energy storage requirements

Delivered and commissioned first three Battery energy storage systems in totaling ~ 1GWh.

Wellhead Electric (275MWh) and NV Energy (440MWh) commissioned on schedule and in record time frames from site mobilization to system energization.

Commenced construction on the largest Green Hydrogen ultra-long duration energy storage micro-grid system in the US with California’s largest public utility PG&E; expected to be online mid-2024

Energy Vault’s proprietary VaultOS Energy Management Software enabled efficient commissioning and begins SAAS recurring revenue model for the Company

Q1 2024 revenue expected to be in line with prior Q1 2023 given normal seasonality of revenue recognition and project starts with stronger double-digit gross margins given the shift of revenue and gross margin recognition from the prior Q4 2023; we expect to exit Q1 2024 with an unrestricted cash balance of ~$125-150 million

Investor and Analyst Day scheduled for May 8, 2024, in New York City, one day following our scheduled Q1 financial results call on May 7, 2024. The Investor Day will include new product and customer announcements, portfolio updates and financial guidance.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) (“Energy Vault” or “the Company”), a leader in sustainable, grid-scale energy storage solutions, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023.

The Energy Vault team successfully executed on our most important priority that we set at the beginning of 2023 –deployments of our first energy storage projects across multiple customers delivered on time, on budget and at the quality, safety and performance levels that meet or exceed our customer expectations,” said Robert Piconi, Chairman and CEO of Energy Vault. “In addition to commissioning ~1 GWh of battery and hybrid short duration energy storage systems in the second half of 2023 under our new OS-Vault Energy Management System, we also continued to solidify our global leadership position in long duration energy storage with gravity energy territory expansions across the globe in the US with a large public utility and Southern Africa to complement explosive growth in China with total projects now surpassing 3.7 GWh of EVx gravity energy systems. With the innovation in motion with the construction start of the largest green hydrogen energy storage micro-grid in the USA with PG&E in California serving a multi-day, ultra-long duration storage need, we are clearly demonstrating our unmatched capabilities as an energy storage solutions provider. We look forward to sharing more at our upcoming Investor and Analyst Day in May.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Fourth quarter revenue of $118.2 million and full year 2023 revenue of $341.5 million largely driven by successful deployment of our battery energy storage systems. Full year revenue was within our 2023 guidance range held consistent through the year.
  • Fourth quarter GAAP gross margin of 3.4% and gross profit of $4.0 million. Q4 quarterly gross margin was lower than expected due to timing of recognition of positive margin impacts in both battery and gravity related gross profit that shifted from Q4 and is now expected in 2024. Gross margin and gross profit for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, were thus 5.1% and $17.5 million, respectively.
  • Fourth quarter net loss improved 4.8% year over year to $(22.2) million while full year net loss was 26% larger at $(98.4) million due to the impact of non-cash related stock-based compensation and the shift of gross profit from Q4 2023 to 2024.
  • Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA declined $3.6 million year over year to $(14.8) million reflecting a shift in timing of both battery and gravity revenue and gross profit from Q4 2023 to 2024. Full year Adjusted EBITDA declined $50.7 million to $(62.1) million, within our guidance range.
  • Total cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet of $145.6 million and no debt as of December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents improved $13.4 million compared to the balance as of September 30, 2023.
  • Secured non-cash project performance bonding capacity remains in excess of $1 billion available to facilitate upcoming project deployment and customer growth in the near to intermediate term.

Operating and Other Highlights

  • Gravity energy storage is building momentum:
    • The Rudong, China 100 MWh gravity energy storage system is approaching full operation as it was fully interconnected to the local state utility grid in December 2023, which will enable full commissioning, inverse power transmission, and operational activity powered by the State Grid.
    • Three additional gravity based EVx projects totaling 368 MWh have broken ground in China including 68 MWh Zhangye, 200 MWh Jinta, and 100 MWh Huailai. Gravity-based EVx projects in China now total 3.7 GWh, all of which are expected to generate high margin recurring revenue royalty streams to Energy Vault.
    • Signed a $20 million 10-year gravity technology license and royalty agreement with GESSOL covering the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC). GESSOL is a consortium including WBHO, one of the largest listed EPC companies in Southern Africa, iX Engineers, and Sizana Solutions. Total addressable market for the 16 member-state SADC is expected to be 125 GWh through 2035, providing us another attractive growth geography for our gravity technology.
    • Signed a development agreement with a public utility in Washington State to develop and deploy Energy Vault gravity energy storage technology with total need being multiple GWh’s of storage capacity.
  • VaultOS Energy Management Software delivered in SAAS recurring revenue model with Vault-Bidder and Vault-Manager software rounding out the portfolio
  • Battery energy storage execution and outlook are strong:
    • Began Commercial Operations of the Stanton Battery Energy Storage System with Wellhead and W Power. Built using Energy Vault’s proprietary system design and Energy Management System, the Stanton Energy Storage System is one of the largest energy storage systems in Southern California. The 68.8 MW/275.2 MWh battery energy storage system is fully operational at its maximum capacity, providing clean power and improving grid resiliency in the Southern California Edison service territory.
    • Reached substantial completion on our 440 MWh battery energy storage system with NV Energy as of December 2023 and expect to achieve final completion in the first quarter 2024.
    • 100 MW/200 MWh project with Jupiter Power expected to be commissioned in the first quarter 2024.
    • Awarded 2.5 GWh-DC battery energy storage by leading international IPP.
  • Green hydrogen energy storage creating new and disruptive segment:
    • Began construction of the largest green hydrogen long duration energy storage system in the US with PG&E in Calistoga, California. The project is supported by a 10.5-year tolling agreement with commercial operation expected by the end of the second quarter 2024. This solidifies Energy Vault’s global leadership role in green hydrogen technology for long duration energy storage.
  • Proactively shortened the expected time required to reach positive Adjusted EBITDA:
    • Optimized cost structure resulting in 2024 expected cash operating expense approximately 25 – 30% lower compared to 2023, with cost reductions beginning to be realized in the fourth quarter 2023.

Conference Call Information

Energy Vault will host a conference call today, March 12, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET to discuss the results, followed by a Q&A session. A live webcast of the call can be accessed at https://investors.energyvault.com/events-and-presentations/events. To access the call, participants may dial 1-877-704-4453, international callers may use 1-201-389-0920, and request to join the Energy Vault earnings call. A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until March 26, 2024. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921; international callers may use 1-412-317-6671 and enter access code 13743330. The call will also be available for replay via webcast link on the Investors portion of the Energy Vault website at https://www.energyvault.com/.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault® develops and deploys utility-scale energy storage solutions designed to transform the world’s approach to sustainable energy storage. The Company’s comprehensive offerings include proprietary gravity-based storage, battery storage, and green hydrogen energy storage technologies. Each storage solution is supported by the Company’s hardware technology-agnostic energy management system software and integration platform. Unique to the industry, Energy Vault’s innovative technology portfolio delivers customized short-and-long-duration energy storage solutions to help utilities, independent power producers, and large industrial energy users significantly reduce levelized energy costs while maintaining power reliability. Utilizing eco-friendly materials with the ability to integrate waste materials for beneficial reuse, Energy Vault’s EVx™ gravity-based energy storage technology is facilitating the shift to a circular economy while accelerating the global clean energy transition for its customers. Please visit www.energyvault.com for more information.

Non- GAAP measures

Energy Vault has provided a reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA, with net loss being the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the historical periods in this press release. A reconciliation of projected non-GAAP measures for the first quarter of 2024 has not been provided because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of our control. Therefore, because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature of the amount of future adjustments, which could be significant, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation for these forward-looking non-GAAP measures without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, the Company’s operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. These statements often include words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggest,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projections,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “might,” “will” and other similar expressions. We base these forward-looking statements or projections on our current expectations, plans, and assumptions, which we have made in light of our experience in our industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances at the time. These forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of future performance, taking into account the information currently available to us. These forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including changes in our strategy, expansion plans, customer opportunities, future operations, future financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; the uncertainly of our awards, bookings and backlogs equating to future revenue; the lack of assurance that non-binding letters of intent and other indication of interest can result in binding orders or sales; the possibility of our products to be or alleged to be defective or experience other failures; the implementation, market acceptance and success of our business model and growth strategy; our ability to develop and maintain our brand and reputation; developments and projections relating to our business, our competitors, and industry; the ability of our suppliers to deliver necessary components or raw materials for construction of our energy storage systems in a timely manner; the impact of health epidemics, on our business and the actions we may take in response thereto; our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; expectations regarding the time during which we will be an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act; our future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; the international nature of our operations and the impact of war or other hostilities on our business and global markets; our ability to obtain funding for our operations and future growth; our business, expansion plans and opportunities and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on March 12, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. New risks emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release and is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable laws. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

ENERGY VAULT HOLDINGS, INC.
 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par value)
 

 

December 31,

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

109,923

 

 

$

203,037

 

Restricted cash

 

35,632

 

 

 

83,145

 

Accounts receivable

 

27,189

 

 

 

37,460

 

Contract assets

 

84,873

 

 

 

28,978

 

Inventory

 

415

 

 

 

4,378

 

Customer financing receivable, current portion

 

2,625

 

 

 

1,500

 

Advances to suppliers

 

8,294

 

 

 

24,327

 

Assets held for sale

 

6,111

 

 

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

4,520

 

 

 

7,242

 

Total current assets

 

279,582

 

 

 

390,067

 

Property and equipment, net

 

31,043

 

 

 

3,044

 

Intangible assets

 

1,786

 

 

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

1,700

 

 

 

1,442

 

Customer financing receivable, long-term portion

 

6,698

 

 

 

8,260

 

Investments

 

17,295

 

 

 

11,080

 

Other assets

 

2,649

 

 

 

2,820

 

Total Assets

$

340,753

 

 

$

416,713

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

Accounts payable

$

21,165

 

 

$

60,315

 

Accrued expenses

 

85,042

 

 

 

14,749

 

Contract liabilities, current portion

 

4,923

 

 

 

49,434

 

Lease liabilities, current portion

 

724

 

 

 

825

 

Total current liabilities

 

111,854

 

 

 

125,323

 

Deferred pension obligation

 

1,491

 

 

 

890

 

Contract liabilities, long-term portion

 

1,500

 

 

 

1,500

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

2,115

 

 

 

1,287

 

Total liabilities

 

116,960

 

 

 

129,000

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, none issued

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized, 146,577 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 138,530 at December 31, 2022

 

15

 

 

 

14

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

473,271

 

 

 

435,852

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(248,072

)

 

 

(147,265

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(1,421

)

 

 

(888

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

223,793

 

 

 

287,713

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

$

340,753

 

 

$

416,713

 

ENERGY VAULT HOLDINGS, INC.
 

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands except, per share data)
 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

  

Revenue

$

118,236

 

 

$

100,322

 

 

$

341,543

 

 

$

145,877

 

Cost of revenue

 

114,219

 

 

 

84,386

 

 

 

324,012

 

 

 

86,580

 

Gross profit

 

4,017

 

 

 

15,936

 

 

 

17,531

 

 

 

59,297

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

4,601

 

 

 

4,295

 

 

 

18,210

 

 

 

12,582

 

Research and development

 

7,552

 

 

 

13,836

 

 

 

37,104

 

 

 

42,605

 

General and administrative

 

15,838

 

 

 

23,364

 

 

 

68,060

 

 

 

56,622

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

223

 

 

 

181

 

 

 

893

 

 

 

7,743

 

Asset impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,828

 

Loss from operations

 

(24,197

)

 

 

(25,740

)

 

 

(106,736

)

 

 

(63,083

)

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(16

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(35

)

 

 

(2

)

Interest income

 

2,003

 

 

 

2,339

 

 

 

8,152

 

 

 

3,695

 

Change in fair value of warrant liability

 

 

 

 

269

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,330

 

Transaction costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(20,586

)

Other income (expense), net

 

86

 

 

 

(75

)

 

 

(173

)

 

 

(226

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(22,124

)

 

 

(23,208

)

 

 

(98,792

)

 

 

(77,872

)

Provision for income taxes

 

48

 

 

 

69

 

 

 

(349

)

 

 

427

 

Net loss

$

(22,172

)

 

$

(23,277

)

 

$

(98,443

)

 

$

(78,299

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share — basic and diluted

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(0.17

)

 

$

(0.69

)

 

$

(0.64

)

Weighted average shares outstanding — basic and diluted

 

145,299

 

 

 

139,064

 

 

 

142,851

 

 

 

123,241

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive loss — net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

Actuarial loss on pension

$

(335

)

 

$

(749

)

 

$

(519

)

 

$

(188

)

Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

 

(222

)

 

 

76

 

 

 

(14

)

 

 

(287

)

Total other comprehensive loss

 

(557

)

 

 

(673

)

 

 

(533

)

 

 

(475

)

Total comprehensive loss

$

(22,729

)

 

$

(23,950

)

 

$

(98,976

)

 

$

(78,774

)

ENERGY VAULT HOLDINGS, INC.
 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)
 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Cash Flows From Operating Activities

Net loss

$

(98,443

)

 

$

(78,299

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

893

 

 

 

7,743

 

Non-cash interest income

 

(1,410

)

 

 

(365

)

Stock based compensation expense

 

43,097

 

 

 

41,058

 

Asset Impairment

 

 

 

 

2,828

 

Gain on change in fair value of warrant liability

 

 

 

 

(2,330

)

Provision for credit losses

 

150

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange gains and losses

 

222

 

 

 

316

 

Change in operating assets

 

(17,691

)

 

 

(111,206

)

Change in operating liabilities

 

(19,473

)

 

 

116,909

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(92,655

)

 

 

(23,346

)

Cash Flows From Investing Activities

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(30,431

)

 

 

(2,319

)

Purchase of property and equipment held for sale

 

(6,111

)

 

 

 

Purchase of convertible notes

 

 

 

 

(2,000

)

Purchase of equity securities

 

(6,000

)

 

 

(9,000

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(42,542

)

 

 

(13,319

)

Cash Flows From Financing Activities

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

224

 

 

 

171

 

Proceeds from insurance premium financing

 

1,250

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from reverse recapitalization and PIPE financing, net

 

 

 

 

235,940

 

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

 

 

 

 

7,855

 

Payment of transaction costs related to reverse recapitalization

 

 

 

 

(20,651

)

Payment of taxes related to net settlement of equity awards

 

(6,017

)

 

 

(5,482

)

Repayment of insurance premium financing

 

(892

)

 

 

 

Payment of finance lease obligations

 

(47

)

 

 

(62

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

(5,482

)

 

 

217,771

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

52

 

 

 

(49

)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(140,627

)

 

 

181,057

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  –  beginning of the period

 

286,182

 

 

 

105,125

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash –  end of the period

 

145,555

 

 

 

286,182

 

Less: Restricted cash at end of period

 

35,632

 

 

 

83,145

 

Cash and cash equivalents – end of period

$

109,923

 

 

$

203,037

 

ENERGY VAULT HOLDINGS, INC.
 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Continued)

(In thousands)
 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2023

 

2022

Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:

 

Income taxes paid

46

 

 

3

 

Cash paid for interest

35

 

 

2

 

Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Information:

 

 

 

Conversion of redeemable preferred stock into common stock in connection with the reverse recapitalization

 

 

182,709

 

Warrants assumed as part of reverse recapitalization

 

 

19,838

 

Actuarial gain on pension

(519

)

 

(188

)

Property, plant and equipment financed through accounts payable

5,051

 

 

 

Assets acquired on finance lease

108

 

 

37

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To complement our condensed consolidated statements of operations, we use non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted selling and marketing (“S&M”) expenses, adjusted research and development (“R&D”) expenses, adjusted general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses, and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP amounts and such measures are useful to securities analysts and investors to evaluate our ongoing results of operations when considered alongside our GAAP measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net loss as an indicator of our performance.

The following table provides a reconciliation from GAAP S&M expenses to non-GAAP adjusted S&M expenses (amounts in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

  

S&M expenses (GAAP)

$

4,601

 

$

4,295

 

$

18,210

 

$

12,582

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

1,666

 

 

2,073

 

 

7,143

 

 

5,111

Reorganization expenses

 

84

 

 

 

 

84

 

 

Adjusted S&M expenses (non-GAAP)

$

2,851

 

$

2,222

 

$

10,983

 

$

7,471

The following table provides a reconciliation from GAAP R&D expenses to non-GAAP adjusted R&D expenses (amounts in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

  

R&D expenses (GAAP)

$

7,552

 

$

13,836

 

$

37,104

 

$

42,605

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

1,225

 

 

3,764

 

 

10,057

 

 

14,775

Reorganization expenses

 

182

 

 

 

 

182

 

 

Adjusted R&D expenses (non-GAAP)

$

6,145

 

$

10,072

 

$

26,865

 

$

27,830

Contacts

Investors:

energyvaultIR@icrinc.com

Media:

media@energyvault.com

Read full story here

Articoli correlati

Innovaccer Announces Acquisition of Pharmacy Quality Solutions to Accelerate Value-Based Care in Pharmacy Settings

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Innovaccer, a leading healthcare company, has announced the completion of its...
Continua a leggere

Identiv Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Record Fiscal Year Revenues of $116.4 million Delivered $4.8 million in Cash Flow from Operations in Fourth Quarter 2023 Secured Second...
Continua a leggere

Kopin Achieves Important Defense OLED Deposition Milestones Including Market Leading Lifetime Brightness Exceeding 20,000 cd/m2

Business Wire Business Wire -
WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) a leading provider of application-specific optical solutions and high-performance micro-displays for defense, enterprise,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php