Energy Vault Announces Participation at the Shareholder Equity Conference

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) (“Energy Vault” or the “Company”), a leader in sustainable, grid-scale energy storage solutions, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Piconi, will participate in the SHARE Series event on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 1:00 pm ET.

This event will be in a fireside chat format and directed to provide access to retail investors. Investors will have the opportunity to ask management questions during the event.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and may be accessed at https://www.openexchange.tv/monday-management-update-december-4th/energy-vault-nyse-nrgv?category=1297&r=f or at the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.energyvault.com/. An archived replay will be available on the Shareholder Equity Conference website for approximately one year following the event.

About Energy Vault



Energy Vault® develops and deploys utility-scale energy storage solutions designed to transform the world’s approach to sustainable energy storage. The Company’s comprehensive offerings include proprietary gravity-based storage, battery storage, and green hydrogen energy storage technologies. Each storage solution is supported by the Company’s hardware technology-agnostic energy management system software and integration platform. Unique to the industry, Energy Vault’s innovative technology portfolio delivers customized short-and-long-duration energy storage solutions to help utilities, independent power producers, and large industrial energy users significantly reduce levelized energy costs while maintaining power reliability. Utilizing eco-friendly materials with the ability to integrate waste materials for beneficial reuse, Energy Vault’s EVx™ gravity-based energy storage technology is facilitating the shift to a circular economy while accelerating the global clean energy transition for its customers. Please visit www.energyvault.com for more information.

