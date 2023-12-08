Energy Tech Giant Kraken Wins at S&P Global Commodity Insights’ 25th Annual Platts Global Energy Award

Winners Hailed from Belgium, Germany, India, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, UK, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and US

Kraken, the only proven, end-to-end platform for future energy, was named winner of the Grid Edge Award at the 25th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards. S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading global independent provider of data, insights, analysis and benchmark prices for the commodities, energy and energy transition markets, tonight honored industry excellence in 21 performance categories and winners from nearly a dozen countries at the Platts Global Energy Awards gala held at the Cipriani Wall Street in downtown New York City. The Awards program, now in its 25th year and often described as the "Oscars of the energy industry," recognizes corporate and individual innovation, leadership, and performance in the energy and petrochemicals sectors, and bestowed honors on companies from Belgium, Germany, India, Singapore, Thailand, UK, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and US. For a third consecutive year, CNBC correspondent Kristina Partsinevelos, whose reporting appears on television and CNBC's digital platforms, emceed the event, continuing a long history of CNBC guest hosts at the Awards gala.









With its all-in-one, smart operating system, Kraken has transformed energy operations by giving utility users the power to manage distributed energy resources, operate virtual power plants, and intelligently optimize entire networks on a single platform. Kraken streamlines all aspects of the grid – from generation to supply, CIS billing, meter data management, customer service, optimization and asset management. Today, there is no other proven solution that combines the ability to connect, control, optimize and manage distributed energy sources at any size or scale.

Saugata Saha, President of S&P Global Commodity Insights, said: “At this celebratory quarter-of-a-century milestone for the Platts Global Energy Awards, we are particularly honored by the industry’s continued recognition of the program as the energy industry’s longstanding premier awards event and welcome the opportunity to congratulate not only the finalists and winners of 2023 but those across the history of the event. Each has contributed not only to a better energy future, but in recent years, has demonstrated an enhanced commitment to greater community service, energy security and a more sustainable energy transition.”

An independent panel of judges chose the winners of the 2023 Platts Global Energy Awards from finalists selected from nominations that represented 33 different countries.

About S&P Global Commodity Insights

At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodity markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.

We’re a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating commodity markets, our coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture, shipping and energy transition. Platts® products and services, including leading benchmark price assessments in the physical commodity markets, are offered through S&P Global Commodity Insights. S&P Global Commodity Insights maintains clear structural and operational separation between its price assessment activities and the other activities carried out by S&P Global Commodity Insights and the other business divisions of S&P Global.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world’s foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workﬂow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world’s leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights.

About Kraken Technologies

Kraken offers a best-in-class end-to-end platform for energy supply, and is operating in the UK, Japan, US, New Zealand, Australia, and most of mainland Europe. Kraken’s proprietary platform is contracted to serve 52 million energy accounts across the globe through licensees. Its first client was Octopus Energy where Kraken manages 5.9 million retail customers globally and over 60,000 business customers (the largest of which is Arsenal FC).

Based on advanced data and machine learning capabilities, Kraken automates much of the energy supply chain to allow outstanding service and efficiency as the world transitions to a decentralized, decarbonized energy system.

Kraken is part of Octopus Energy Group and was developed to enable select third parties to take advantage of the technologies developed by Octopus Energy. It has already been licensed by major global players including Origin Energy, E.ON, and EDF.

For more information, check out our https://kraken.tech/.

