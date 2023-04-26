Energy Storage Provider INTILION Receives Largest Order So Far in Company History

Telekom subsidiary PASM orders storage systems with a total capacity of approx. 60 MWh

Entry into growth market of energy storage for the telecommunications industry and for data centers

To be used for frequency balancing and balancing services

PADERBORN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The energy storage provider INTILION has received the largest order in the company’s history from PASM Power and Air Condition Solution Management GmbH (PASM), a fully owned subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom. Energy storage facilities with a total capacity of around 60 MWh will be installed at Telekom locations. Commissioning is planned to take place by the end of 2023.

Dr. André Haubrock, CEO of INTILION AG, says: “The order from PASM is another important milestone in the company’s development. We have not only received our largest order for large-scale storage systems so far from a well-known customer, but also successfully entered the important market of energy storage systems for the telecommunications industry and data centers. We expect a high demand for energy storage systems in these sectors in the next few years – especially due to the switch to electricity from renewable energies. We have already made preparations to take on an important role in this market as well.”

The INTILION | scalecube large-scale storage units are to be used at three locations for frequency balancing and balancing services. The installation will be front-of-the-meter. Energy storage systems with a capacity of around 26 MWh are to be installed at each of the two locations in Hanover and Bamberg, and a further 6 MWh at the Münster location. Trial operations will start in the third quarter of 2023 and will transition to regular operations by the end of 2023.

So far, INTILION has sold its large-scale storage solutions mainly to utilities. With the order from PASM, INTILION is now developing new industries as customer groups for the INTILION | scalecube large-scale storage systems, which can be installed with a capacity of up to 100 MWh. With advancing digitalization, additional data centers with large power requirements are needed worldwide. This opens further potential in the already rapidly growing market for energy storage systems. With energy storage systems, the share of renewable energies for electricity consumption can be increased and thus the transformation to “green data centers” can be advanced.

About INTILION AG

INTILION AG is a leading provider of innovative, highly scalable and integrable energy storage solutions (ESS) with a comprehensive range of services, primarily for use in system-relevant and critical infrastructures such as commercial, industrial and grid applications. The storage capacities of the company’s intelligent lithium-ion-based ESS products range from 70 kWh to 100 MWh. INTILION’s portfolio of solutions and services is leading the way to a decarbonised, flexible and digital energy sector, enabling the transition towards climate-neutral, renewable and clean energy use. The company’s customers include local, regional and international utilities and energy distributors, as well as system distributors and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors within Europe. INTILION AG is headquartered in Paderborn, Germany, and belongs to the family-owned HOPPECKE Group, with a heritage of more than 95 years of expertise and engineering excellence in batteries. For further information, please visit https://intilion.com.

About PASM

PASM Power & Air Solutions is the energy supplier for the Telekom Group in Germany and ensures the availability of critical infrastructures. This includes the procurement, provision and delivery of energy. PASM is sustainably committed to the expansion of renewable energies. For further information, please visit https://www.pasm.de/.

