Energy Recovery Showcases Exceptional Performance of PX G1300 in Commercial CO2 Refrigeration Installations

CO 2 refrigeration is a leading replacement for harmful hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) systems because it is non-toxic, non-flammable, and has a low global warming potential thousands of times better than HFCs. While CO 2 systems consume less energy than typical HFC systems1, their efficiency declines in hot weather, leading to higher electricity costs in the summer. Many current solutions leverage water to keep up system efficiency in the heat, which creates challenges of water cost, availability, and maintenance. Additionally, refrigeration systems operate within a fixed capacity (design temperature), causing strain during heat waves and potentially leading to system failure.

Results from this release show that the PX G1300 can aid in solving all three problems by increasing energy efficiency and cooling capacity without water. Findings showed the PX G1300 improved the leading metric of energy efficiency (coefficient of performance) by peaks of up to 30% with as much as 15% in projected annual energy savings2. In addition to energy efficiency, findings estimate the PX G1300 increases cooling capacity for CO 2 refrigeration systems by up to 15% at 95°F (35°C)2, providing operational flexibility to safeguard against heatwaves.

“Our goal at Energy Recovery is to support the global transition from harmful hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) to sustainable, low global warming refrigerants,” said Ricardo Freitas, Energy Recovery’s Vice President of CO 2 . “With the PX G1300, our customers experience not only year-round energy savings, they also benefit from enhanced system capacity to provide peace of mind from heat waves and a rapidly warming climate.”

The PX G1300 is an innovative application of our leading PX® Pressure Exchanger® for desalination that offers a simple and cost-effective energy saving solution for CO 2 refrigeration, easing the transition to sustainable refrigeration.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery is a trusted global leader in energy efficiency technology. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture reliable, high-performance solutions that generate cost savings, increase energy efficiency, and reduce carbon emissions across several industries. With a strong foundation in the desalination industry, Energy Recovery has delivered transformative solutions that increase operational efficiency and environmental sustainability to our customers worldwide for more than 30 years. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing and R&D facilities across California and Texas, with sales and on-site technical support available globally.

