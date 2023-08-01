Energy Freelance Names John Harper as Director of Technology

IT Executive to Enhance Energy Employment Technology Platform

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energy Freelance, a marketplace where energy companies can quickly and easily hire top energy experts, has named John Harper as Director of Technology.





“We are extremely fortunate to have John in this important role,” said Ryan Vinson, Energy Freelance CEO and founder. “Energy Freelance is already a great platform. With John’s expertise, we will continue to strengthen as we become the platform of choice for companies seeking exceptional talent in the energy industry.”

As Director of Technology, Harper will lead the team engineering the online marketplace to best meet the company’s strategic goals and fulfill needs of Energy Freelance customers.

“John’s extensive experience will ensure that our platform supports both job seekers and organizations looking for energy industry expertise,” said Michael McCown, Executive Vice President. “John will help us to ensure the right candidates get the right positions so that both the industry and the professionals in it reach their highest potential.”

Harper’s previous experience includes positions of increasing responsibility at technology-based companies such as Black Box Intelligence, Xenex, Garmin International, Balance Innovations, and Servicelink. He holds certifications from Microsoft and Snowflake, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information Systems in Database Management from DeVry University, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude.

In addition to providing an energy-specific marketplace for employers and professionals, Energy Freelance also offers an all-in-one project management platform baked into its site, which makes it simple for both parties to communicate, manage files, and handle payment in one location.

“John’s work with Energy Freelance is already making a positive impact, meeting key milestones on our product roadmap,” said Vinson. “With leaders like John on our team, we’re excited about what the future holds for our industry as we fundamentally change for the better how energy companies and professionals work together.”

Energy Freelance is the first and only tech-enabled hiring platform that connects oil and gas companies and mineral interest owners to nationwide professionals with land, petroleum engineering, geology, and other industry-specific areas of expertise. With access to the Energy Freelance network of professionals, companies can create projects, hire qualified freelancers in minutes, and manage the projects with clarity and simplicity. For more information go to https://www.energyfreelance.com/.

