Energy Centric AI Inference to be Showcased at the 2023 TSMC Symposium

Untether AI to highlight energy centric AI inference acceleration for video analytics

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Untether AI® is pleased to participate at the upcoming TSMC Technology Symposium, April 26, 2023. The company will highlight its groundbreaking energy-centric AI inference acceleration, which provides improved accuracy and efficiency for diverse neural networks such as vision, natural language processing, and recommendation engines.

Untether AI will highlight the runAI200® device, fabricated on TSMC’s 16nm process, has more than 18 billion transistors built from the ground up for highly performant, energy efficient AI inference acceleration. The demonstration at the TSMC Technology Symposium Innovation Zone will include Untether AI’s tsunAImi® tsn800 board, in a video analytics smart city application. Multiple streams of HD video will be sent to a single tsunAImi card, which will use the YOLACT instance segmentation AI model to detect, identify and classify various objects at a city crosswalk.

The TSMC Technology Symposium will provide attendees with first-hand updates on TSMC’s advanced and specialty technologies, advanced backend capabilities and future development plans.

What: TSMC Technology Symposium – Innovation Zone When: April 26, 2023 Where: Santa Clara Convention Center. 5001 Great America Parkway, Santa Clara, CA Time: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PDT Registration: https://tsmc-signup.pl-marketing.biz/attendees/2023symp/na/

About Untether AI

Untether AI® provides energy-centric AI inference acceleration from the edge to the cloud, supporting any type of neural network model. With its at-memory compute architecture, Untether AI has solved the data movement bottleneck that costs energy and performance in traditional CPUs and GPUs, resulting in high-performance, low-latency neural network inference acceleration without sacrificing accuracy. Untether AI embodies its technology in runAI® and speedAI™ devices, tsunAImi® acceleration cards, and its imAIgine® Software Development Kit. Founded in Toronto in 2018, Untether AI is funded by CPPIB, GM Ventures, Intel Capital, Radical Ventures, and Tracker Capital. More information can be found at www.untether.ai.

