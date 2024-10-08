Energous PowerBridge Transmitters to Help Improve Transportation Efficiency for Multinational Retailer

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energous Corporation d/b/a Energous Wireless Power Solutions (NASDAQ: WATT), a pioneer in scalable, over-the-air (OTA) wireless power networks, today announced it has shipped its Energous 1W PowerBridge transmitter systems for use by a Fortune 10 multinational retail organization. The transmitters, which are ruggedized and weatherproof, are purpose built for commercial transportation applications, allowing real time inventory tracking during distribution. This deployment follows the retailer’s previous orders of Energous 2W PowerBridge transmitters for its grocery distribution centers.





In legacy supply chain management systems, data is typically tracked manually with bar code scanners or paper documents, leading to information gaps and errors. As more retailers use Internet of Things (IoT) enabled devices such as scanners and tags to track products, they can create smart supply chains which improve efficiency, customer service, and profitability. Energous PowerBridge transmitter systems provide a WPN that delivers an always-on, OTA, automated energy flow that optimizes IoT device performance, enabling the retailer to digitally monitor their transportation network 24/7/365. As a result, distribution becomes more efficient, and they can proactively address shipment issues, whether on the road or in a warehouse, in real time.

“This shipment of our 1W transmitters not only establishes the foundation for a new WPN that will enhance this retailer’s transportation network visibility and control, but also strengthens our existing relationship with them, given their use of our 2W transmitters for grocery distribution optimization,” said Mallorie Burak, Interim Principal Executive Officer and CFO, Energous Wireless Power Solutions. “Our wireless power solutions are safe and cost-effective, providing companies with operational infrastructures that are always on, enabling a constant stream of real-time data, and delivering up to 99 percent visibility of all tracked assets and inventory, from the warehouse to the store.

“Energous PowerBridge transmitters are also ecofriendly. As we all work toward a more sustainable future, Energous-powered WPNs will help retailers reduce the carbon footprint of their distribution and reduce food waste, while helping ensure their customers receive the freshest possible food.”

About Energous Wireless Power Solutions

Energous PowerBridge transmitter systems are the backbone of WPNs that allow connected devices such as sensors and tags to continuously provide critical enterprise data to cloud networks—at distance and without wires, batteries, or cables—ensuring they are reliably charged at all times. In addition, these transmitter systems act as data links for IoT-enabled devices, enabling them to efficiently communicate valuable data and insights back to the cloud, and allowing companies to analyze, optimize, and improve every part of their supply chain operations in real time.

The Energous 1W PowerBridge transmitter system is a cost-efficient WPN solution that works with a variety of energy harvesting Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) sensors. The IP67-rated transmitter can be easily mounted on a wall or vehicle, making it ideal for applications which require location tracking systems in compact spaces with exposure to water and dust, including cold chain monitoring, fleet management, and temperature and humidity monitoring.

The Energous 1W PowerBridge transmitter system combines a high-efficiency power amplifier with a System-on-Chip (SoC) RF transmitter to create a wireless charging infrastructure that enables continuous data streams from mobile IoT devices into business critical applications. For more information, visit www.energous.com.

About Energous Wireless Power Solutions

Energous Corporation d/b/a Energous Wireless Power Solutions (NASDAQ: WATT) is pioneering scalable, over-the-air (OTA) wireless power networks that enable unprecedented levels of visibility, control, and intelligent business automation. The Company’s wireless power transmitter and receiver technologies deliver continuous access to wireless power, helping drive a new generation of battery-free devices for asset and inventory tracking and management—from retail sensors, electronic shelf labels, and asset trackers, to air quality monitors, motion detectors, and more. For more information, visit http://www.energous.com/ or follow on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to statements about our financial results and projections, statements about the success of our collaborations with our partners, statements about any governmental approvals we may need to operate our business, statements about our technology and its expected functionality, and statements with respect to expected company growth. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other documents that may have been subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous’ views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Energous PR



pr@energous.com