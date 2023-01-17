Energous Collaborates with LIXIL to Develop Wirelessly Powered Maintenance-free Sensors for Smart Home Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif. & TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks for IoT, and LIXIL, maker of pioneering water and housing products, today announced their collaboration to develop wirelessly powered maintenance-free smart sensors for home and office applications. The companies are working to combine Energous’ WattUp wireless power transfer technology and LIXIL’s suite of housing technology, including IoT home solutions, to deliver a joint solution that removes the need for battery maintenance via reliable and consistent power delivered wirelessly over-the-air.

“The smart home of tomorrow features a number of internet-connected devices that we can power wirelessly with our active harvesting technology,” said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. “We are working with LIXIL on sensor solutions that harness wireless power over the air for true maintenance free smart applications.”

Tokyo-based LIXIL, with global brands including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM, offers products and services that touch the lives of more than a billion people a day. These include:

Windows and doors connecting the home to the outside world, providing high thermal, security and smart technology options

Bathroom and kitchen products, including shower toilets and touchless faucets, designed for the luxurious to functional ends of the consumer spectrum

Exterior building materials adding character to homes, from entrance gates, garages, terraces and garden rooms



Interior building materials available in a variety of designs and colors to match personal tastes and preferences

“LIXIL products solve everyday, real-life challenges to make better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. As smart devices expand to every room, the question of how to seamlessly provide them with reliable power is increasingly challenging,” said LIXIL. “This collaboration with Energous will help address this growing challenge by combining Energous’ wireless power technology with our housing products, offering maintenance-free smart sensor applications that can be charged wirelessly from a distance.”

WattUp PowerBridge transmitters from Energous are capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously at-a-distance using RF-based wireless power. Transmitting from 1W and up to 15W, WattUp PowerBridges send power to, and also act as a data link for, connected IoT devices such as sensors, Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs), IoT tags, batteryless devices and more. Multiple WattUp PowerBridge transmitters can be meshed together to create a WattUp wireless power network covering unlimited distances for large footprint deployments such as retail stores, industrial warehouses, manufacturing plants, logistics hubs and more. WattUp PowerBridges provide a consistent level of power for IoT devices while ushering in a new reality of batteryless, mobile, waterproof, maintenance-free, and easier-to-implement devices.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the Wireless Power Network global leader. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities and medical devices. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

About LIXIL

LIXIL makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM. Approximately 55,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day.

