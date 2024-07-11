Energage Announces the 2024 Top Workplaces Industry Awards

Celebrating the nation’s people-first employers in ten sectors

Energage, the leading HR technology and research company behind the Top Workplaces employer recognition program, today announced the 2024 Top Workplaces Industry Awards. The accolades celebrate organizations across ten industries that prioritize employees and drive people-first cultures.





Energage’s confidential, research-backed employee engagement survey determines the Top Workplaces awards. Participating companies are measured against the industry’s most comprehensive benchmarks, built upon 18 years of culture research spanning millions of employees and thousands of organizations nationwide.

“Receiving a 2024 Top Workplaces industry award is a badge of excellence, highlighting a company’s commitment to fostering people-first cultures,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “These outstanding workplaces set the standard in their respective industries, and because the awards are grounded in employee feedback, they serve as a testament to their dedication in prioritizing employees.”

The 2024 Top Workplaces Industry Awards include the following sectors:

The Top Workplaces program offers employer recognition awards throughout the year, including 60+ regional markets, the national award published by USA TODAY, and the Remote Work award featured by Monster.

Go here for more details and next steps, including how to nominate a company for Top Workplaces: https://topworkplaces.com/

