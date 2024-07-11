Home Business Wire Energage Announces the 2024 Top Workplaces Industry Awards
Energage Announces the 2024 Top Workplaces Industry Awards

Celebrating the nation’s people-first employers in ten sectors

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#topworkplacesEnergage, the leading HR technology and research company behind the Top Workplaces employer recognition program, today announced the 2024 Top Workplaces Industry Awards. The accolades celebrate organizations across ten industries that prioritize employees and drive people-first cultures.


Energage’s confidential, research-backed employee engagement survey determines the Top Workplaces awards. Participating companies are measured against the industry’s most comprehensive benchmarks, built upon 18 years of culture research spanning millions of employees and thousands of organizations nationwide.

“Receiving a 2024 Top Workplaces industry award is a badge of excellence, highlighting a company’s commitment to fostering people-first cultures,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “These outstanding workplaces set the standard in their respective industries, and because the awards are grounded in employee feedback, they serve as a testament to their dedication in prioritizing employees.”

The 2024 Top Workplaces Industry Awards include the following sectors:

The Top Workplaces program offers employer recognition awards throughout the year, including 60+ regional markets, the national award published by USA TODAY, and the Remote Work award featured by Monster.

Go here for more details and next steps, including how to nominate a company for Top Workplaces: https://topworkplaces.com/

About Top Workplaces and Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the nation’s leading employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country and regionally in partnership with more than 60 of the nation’s most reputable media outlets, including USA TODAY, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, and more. Quarterly national awards include culture excellence and industry recognition. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

