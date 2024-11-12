Ending the Quest for a Place to Meet: Logitech Launches New Smart Office Tools

Auto Book and Auto Release ease room reservation hassles; Logitech View interactive office makes wayfinding intuitive

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI), today released a suite of Sync smart office tools to improve the workplace experience for employees and strengthen analytics for business IT teams. Auto Book and Auto Release features automatically reserve and cancel room bookings based on workplace behavior, and Logitech View interactive digital office maps make navigation through large office complexes intuitive.









A Steelcase Workplace Survey found that 40% of employees waste up to 30 minutes per day searching for meeting spaces,* a problem caused by people occupying meeting rooms without booking them, remaining in rooms beyond the time of their reservation, or failing to show up to (“ghosting”’) booked rooms.

“With hybrid work so pervasive, the office can feel like the Wild West,” said Henry Levak, VP of Product, Logitech for Business. “Logitech’s smart office tools are the not-so-secret weapon to bring predictability and detailed insights into these dynamic work environments.”

Auto Book and Auto Release solve these challenges: When employees start using a meeting room, Auto Book reserves it. Conversely, if a room is reserved but no one shows up, Auto Release frees the space for others to use. After multiple no-show meetings, the entire recurring series can also be automatically canceled, with the changes reflected in the calendar and on Tap Scheduler.

“Rally Bars use AI in-camera sensors to automatically detect and respond to natural workplace behaviors with no human intervention needed,” Levak added. “Employees can focus less on manual actions and more on collaboration, and IT admins get a realistic picture of which rooms are actually used, not just which rooms are booked.”

Unlock these features in rooms with Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini, whether your organization uses Appspace, Envoy, Microsoft, RICOH Spaces, Robin, Zoom, or other booking platforms.

“Auto Book and Auto Release are prime examples of how Logitech shares our commitment to consumer-friendly, intuitive experiences that seamlessly integrate into daily life,” said Paul Alley, VP of Global Partnerships at Appspace. “Together, we’re removing obstacles that stand in the way of employee productivity, while also harnessing valuable data to address today’s business challenges.”

Availability status updates are reflected in near real time in Logitech View, a digital office mapping solution that keeps hybrid workers and visitors oriented with easier wayfinding in large office complexes via quick, color-coded visibility of meeting rooms, workstations, amenities, and exits. Maps can be displayed on large monitors or TV screens using Logitech RoomMate. Using the touchscreen, people can book rooms directly on the map or search for their colleagues’ desks.

The benefits run deep for IT teams responsible for ensuring that conference rooms are equipped with the right technology at the right times, and Facilities teams charged with optimizing office real estate.

“Underutilized and overutilized rooms are bad news for the bottom line,” said Prakash Arunkundrum, Chief Operating Officer and GM of Logitech for Business, ”Logitech Sync Insights gives you data analytics on space usage, occupancy, and the use of video conferencing equipment during meetings so you can make smarter decisions about tech investments and space planning.”

Pricing and availability

Logitech View, Auto Book and Auto Release are available with a Logitech Essential or Select service plan, priced at $199 and $399 per room annually, respectively. To start using Logitech View, update your RoomMate to CollabOS 1.14 (request early access here). Auto Book and Auto Release require a Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini on CollabOS 1.13 or higher.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and more of its business products and enterprise solutions at www.logitech.com/business, the company blog, Logitech Business or @LogitechBiz.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com

*The New Era of Hybrid Work: It’s Time to Give People What They Want, Steelcase Global Research Study, 2022

Contacts

Media contact:

Leila Lewis



Global Communications Lead



Logitech for Business



llewis@logitech.com