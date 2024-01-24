Endera Launches EV Pool: A Fleet of Electric Cutaway Buses Ready for Rapid Delivery

OTTAWA, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endera, a pioneering technology company in the electric vehicle industry, introduces the launch of the “Endera EV Pool,” an innovative fleet of electric cutaway buses.1 This solution is designed to reshape the landscape of the electric vehicle market by addressing the critical industry-wide challenge of extended lead times for electric vehicle delivery.





Key Features of the Endera EV Pool:

Pre-Built Fleet: Endera’s EV pool consists of chassis that are electrified before the construction of the custom body. Rapid Delivery: Customers experiencing delays due to extended lead times can now anticipate receiving their vehicles faster than ever before. Large Stock Capacity: With a substantial chassis allocation, Endera can stock up to 250 vehicles, ensuring a steady supply to meet customer demands.

The introduction of the Endera EV Pool marks a significant milestone in the electric vehicle industry. Historically, lead times for electric cutaways have exceeded a year. Endera’s initiative drastically reduces this wait time, making sustainable transportation solutions more accessible and efficient for fleets.

Endera’s vehicles undergo extensive testing in diverse weather conditions and applications. This process ensures that each vehicle delivers optimal performance and exceeds customers’ expectations in reliability and efficiency.

Endera is committed to being a comprehensive resource for fleets looking to electrify. Endera’s electrification specialists are at their customer’s full disposal to assist in the planning and procurement of their vehicles, infrastructure, and software suite. If you are a fleet manager tasked with exploring electric buses, Endera’s team will assist in taking you from zero to hero.

For more information on Endera and the Endera EV Pool, please visit www.enderamotors.com

About Endera

Endera is a technology company, specializing in smart electric commercial vehicles, charging stations, and software solutions. As an end-to-end electric commercial vehicle supplier, Endera provides vehicle design and technology. Made in America, Endera delivers one of the lowest total costs of ownership over other commercial electric vehicles and provides sustainable solutions that rival its fossil fuel counterparts in price, technology, longevity, profitability, and service. To learn more, visit www.enderamotors.com.

1 Geographic restrictions may apply.

