Endeavor and Harvard University Partner to Launch Versity

Interactive learning enrichment platform purpose-built for tomorrow’s leaders features courses taught by leading academics and celebrities

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global sports and entertainment company Endeavor (NYSE: EDR) and Harvard University today announced the launch of Versity, a premium platform that brings together Harvard’s world-class professors and subject matter experts with celebrities represented by the Endeavor network to create uniquely engaging, interactive learning experiences.





Purpose-built for organizations committed to supporting their future leaders, Versity courses focus on developing the “power skills” most relevant to effectively navigating today’s workplace, aiming to deliver lasting personal growth for employees and accelerated leaders for employers.

Using a new pedagogical format that combines academic experts with gifted storytellers, the platform will enable learners by optimizing their virtual professional development experience.

“ Versity is a first-of-its-kind platform that combines results-driven pedagogy with world-class storytellers to bring a unique and engaging perspective to learning,” said Guy Schory, Chief Digital Officer at Endeavor. “ By combining leading global minds, creative talent, and a dynamic, interactive technology platform, we are creating a whole new way to develop the leaders of tomorrow.”

“ We are proud to partner with Harvard in evolving how organizations around the world invest in their employees,” said Ariel Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor. “ These courses are both inspiring and actionable, reflecting our shared commitment to innovation across our respective industries.”

Versity will be available for purchase by organizations beginning May 1, with a full launch slated for June. Versity clients at the time of platform launch will also benefit from early access to additional courses that will launch throughout 2023.

Courses at launch include:

Professor Michael Sandel and Michael B. Jordan – Tech Ethics: Critical Thinking in the Age of Apps, Algorithms, and AI

and – Tech Ethics: Critical Thinking in the Age of Apps, Algorithms, and AI Professor Jody Freeman and Amy Poehler – Purpose, Perspective, and Persuasion

and – Purpose, Perspective, and Persuasion Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and Cynthia Erivo – How to Bring the Real You to Work: Authenticity, Connection, and Identity

“ I am deeply honored to be part of the launch of Versity as a professor of one of its first courses,” said Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor at Harvard who will be instructing one of Versity’s inaugural courses. “ Since Socrates, great teaching has always been characterized by great storytelling. Working alongside the brilliant actor Cynthia Erivo, we thread a wide range of riveting narratives into the fabric of our pioneering course on social identity and cultural authenticity.”

Developed specifically for the evolving needs of the workplace, Versity offers asynchronous courses in bite-size chapters to grant flexibility for learners and global scalability for companies. Regardless of industry, the increasing need in today’s workplace to develop employees as creative problem solvers and strategic thinkers presents a clear opportunity for Versity.

More information on Versity and the courses can be found at www.versitylearning.com.

About Endeavor

Endeavor is a global sports and entertainment company, home to storytellers, brands, live events, and experiences. The company comprises industry leaders including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events, and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. The Endeavor network specializes in talent representation, sports operations and advisory, event and experiences management, media production and distribution, experiential marketing, and brand licensing.

About Harvard University

One of the world’s leading educational institutions, Harvard University is devoted to excellence in teaching, learning, and research. Harvard is committed to developing leaders who make a difference in communities around the world.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Endeavor

Press@endeavorco.com

Harvard University

media@harvard.edu