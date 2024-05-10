Home Business Wire Endava to Announce Q3 FY2024 Financial Results on May 23, 2024
Business Wire

Endava to Announce Q3 FY2024 Financial Results on May 23, 2024

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA), a leading next-generation technology services provider, today announced it will release results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2024, on Thursday, May 23, 2024 before the opening of regular U.S. market hours.


Following the release, John Cotterell, Endava’s CEO and Mark Thurston, Endava’s CFO, will discuss the results in a conference call beginning at 8:00 am ET.

Conference call access information is:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1-844-481-2736

Participant International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0665

Conference ID: Endava Call

Webcast: https://investors.endava.com

Additionally, a replay will be available on our investor relations website after the call.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

Technology is our how. And people are our why. By combining world-class engineering, industry expertise and a people-centric mindset, we consult and partner with our customers to create technological solutions that drive innovation and transform businesses. From ideation to production, we support our customers with tailor-made solutions across various industries and all around the world.

Endava services clients in Payments, Banking and Capital Markets, Insurance, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. As of December 31, 2023, 11,539 Endavans provided services from our locations in European Union countries (Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovenia and Sweden), non-European Union countries (Bosnia & Herzegovina, Moldova, North Macedonia, Serbia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom), Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay), Asia-Pacific (Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam), North America (Canada and the United States), and the Middle East (United Arab Emirates).

For more information, visit www.endava.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Laurence Madsen, Endava

investors@endava.com

Articoli correlati

JFrog Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Total Revenues of $100.3 million; up 26% Year-over-Year Cloud Revenues up 47% in 1Q24; driven by customer usage Customers with ARR...
Continua a leggere

Onto Innovation Reports 2024 First Quarter Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Process control equipment for AI packaging drives revenue to high end of guidanceWILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ONTO--Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO)...
Continua a leggere

Alarm.com Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
-- First quarter SaaS and license revenue increased 11.0% to $150.3 million, compared to $135.4 million for the first...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php