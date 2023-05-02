Endava Announces New Member of Board of Directors & Management Updates

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA), a leading next-generation technology service provider, announced today the appointment of Patrick Butcher to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Butcher most recently served as Group Chief Financial Officer of the Headlam Group plc from April 2022 until March 2023. From January 2019 to November 2020, he served as Group Chief Financial Officer at Capita plc. Prior to that, Mr. Butcher served as Chief Financial Officer at various companies including The Go-Ahead Group plc, Network Rail Limited, English and Scottish Railway and Mapeley Limited. Mr. Butcher received his B. Compt. (Hons) in Accounting and Finance from the University of South Africa and is a qualified Chartered Accountant (South Africa).

“I am pleased to announce Mr. Butcher’s nomination to Endava’s Board of Directors. He is a seasoned CFO and we believe his deep experience in financial and operational leadership will be critical as Endava continues to expand globally,” said Trevor Smith, Chairman of the Board of Endava.

“I am thrilled to be joining the board of Endava. Endava is a leader in providing next-generation technology services to customers in multiple industries globally. The leadership team at Endava has built a strong business and I look forward to helping shape the strategy as the company continues with its ambitious expansion goals,” said Mr. Butcher.

Endava also announced today a number of changes to the executive team, effective 1st July 2023, designed to help position the Company to achieve its projected growth out to 2030.

Rob Machin, our Chief Operating Officer, is transitioning off the executive team to focus on our internal Business Transformation programme, designed to enable Endava to scale through 2030. Over the past few years Endava has been shifting to an industry vertical go to market, which is a significant point of differentiation in client engagements. To further accelerate this shift, Julian Bull will be taking over as Chief Operating Officer, responsible for both Sales and Client Delivery to our industry verticals.

In addition, Matt Cloke has been promoted to the position of Chief Technology Officer, and both he and David Churchill, our Chief People Officer, who previously reported to Rob Machin, will be joining Endava’s executive team, reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer.

Endava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. By leveraging next-generation technologies, our agile, multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of product & technology strategies, intelligent experiences, and world class engineering to help clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions.

Endava services clients in Payments and Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. As of December 31, 2022, 12,183 Endavans served clients from locations in Asia-Pacific, Middle East, North America and Western Europe and delivery locations in Argentina, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Colombia, Croatia, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Uruguay and Vietnam.

