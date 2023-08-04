Endava Acquires TLM to Boost its Position in Digital Entertainment

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NYSE “DAVA”) – Endava, a global provider of digital transformation, agile development and intelligent automation services, announced today the acquisition of TLM Partners, Inc together with its subsidiaries (“TLM” or the “Monsters”).

TLM provides outsourced development services across design, engineering and art/animation for PC and console video games and other digital entertainment. TLM has particular expertise in highly complex areas of cross-play, middleware, physics, engine-level tools and technical art.

TLM brings a leadership team with decades of video game industry experience and deep relationships with a wide array of platform partners (such as Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Unreal, Crytek) and with clients in the US and around the world including prominent games publishers and developers such as Microsoft, Sony, Take-Two Interactive, Activision Blizzard, WB Games, Riot Games, Turtle Rock Studios, and Ascendant Studios. TLM is credited as a co-developer on many AAA franchises including Immortals of Aveum, Call of Duty, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Gotham Knights, and Back4Blood.

The combination of TLM’s game-focused heritage and Endava’s immersive interaction expertise and scaled enterprise engineering gives Endava a powerful edge to capture opportunities in the global gaming industry.

“The Monsters are an exciting addition to the Endava family and they bring highly talented people, AAA clients and strong growth prospects. Their gaming focus fits neatly into our industry vertical led organisation and their specific capabilities complement our own very well,” said John Cotterell, Endava’s CEO. “With the convergence of video game and immersive experiences and payments within cloud environments, Endava’s now enhanced ability to deliver in each of these arenas is a potent offering that can unlock innovation and value for our clients.”

Jake Hawley, founder and CEO of TLM, commented, “While exploring commercial partnering with Endava we soon saw that a merger would be great for us both. Together we have an unrivalled range of cutting-edge capabilities as well as global scale to take on the most ambitious projects. I feel very excited about the opportunities this merger opens up for our people and clients and the amazing new player experiences we can help create.”

