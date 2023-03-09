Endace Wins Three Gold 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Company honored with Government Industry Gold Award, and EndaceProbe Wins Security Investigation and Security Platform Top Spots

AUSTIN, Texas & AUCKLAND, New Zealand–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Packet capture authority Endace today announced that it had won three gold Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the following categories:

Gold Winner, 2023 Cybersecurity Industry Solution Award: Government

Gold Winner, 2023 Cybersecurity Product/Service Award: Security Investigation

Gold Winner, 2023 Cybersecurity Product/Service Award: Security Platform

“We congratulate Endace for the recognition as an award winner in the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 8th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “With over 800 entries in more than 300 award categories, the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in defending against today’s evolving cybersecurity threats.”

“These prestigious awards from Cybersecurity Insiders validate our innovation and leadership in packet capture,” said Stuart Wilson, CEO of Endace. “We’re honored that Endace, the EndaceProbe Analytics Platform™ and enterprise-class packet capture are acknowledged as a crucial factor in security infrastructure – delivering scalable, deep forensics for more accurate security investigations.”

About Endace:

Endace specializes in high-speed, scalable packet capture for cybersecurity, network and application performance. The open, EndaceProbe Analytics Platform lets customers record a 100% accurate history of activity on their network and can host network security and performance monitoring tools that need to analyze real-time or historical traffic. Endace’s Fusion Partners provide pre-built integration with the EndaceProbe platform to accelerate and streamline incident investigation and resolution.

For more information see www.endace.com or follow Endace on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

pr@endace.com

USA: Kimber Smith-Fidler



mobile +1-775-298-5260

Asia Pacific: Mark Evans



mobile +64-21-494 850

EMEA: Leah Jones (The CommsCo)



+44 203 697 6680