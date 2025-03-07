Endace Wins Eight 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

AUSTIN, Texas & AUCKLAND, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Packet capture authority, Endace, was announced winner in the following eight categories of the prestigious 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

2025 Cybersecurity Industry Product/Service Awards (EndaceProbe/EndaceProbe Cloud):

Best Packet Capture Platform

Hybrid Cloud Security

Incident Response

Network Security

Network Traffic Analysis

OT Security

2025 Cybersecurity Industry Solution Awards (Endace):

Critical Infrastructure

Government

EndaceProbe and EndaceProbe Cloud are the industry’s only open packet capture platform, delivering ultra-reliable, always-on packet capture with zero packet loss. The unique modular architecture and decentralized data storage gives customers the ability to deploy packet capture across large, complex hybrid cloud environments. No other packet capture solution provides the same unlimited scalability, depth, speed, and packet-level visibility across all public cloud, private cloud or on-prem infrastructure.

“We’re honored to receive these eight Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, which validate Endace’s commitment to providing customers with innovative, enterprise-class, packet capture solutions in critical environments,” said Stuart Wilson, Endace CEO.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. The awards are organized by Cybersecurity Insiders, with leading security vendors vying for recognition.

“As we celebrate 10 years of recognizing excellence in cybersecurity, Endace’s innovation, commitment, and leadership set a powerful example for the entire industry,” said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “We congratulate Endace on this outstanding achievement.”

About Endace:

Endace’s scalable, always-on packet capture gives Network Operations and Security teams the deep visibility they need for fast, accurate incident investigation with rich forensic evidence at their fingertips from all their tools. EndaceProbes provide enterprise-class packet sniffing in on-prem, public and private cloud environments, with rapid, centralized search and one-click access to full pcap data from leading security and performance solutions (including Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco, Splunk, Elastic, and many others). Analyze network traffic using a single, unified console across all on-premises, private, or public cloud infrastructure for total hybrid cloud visibility. Follow Endace on Twitter, LinkedIn, and subscribe to Endace’s channel on YouTube. Capture every packet. See every threat. www.endace.com

Email: pr@endace.com



Phone:

Mark Evans, mobile +64-21-494 850 – New Zealand / APAC

Kimber Smith-Fidler, mobile +1 775 298 5260 – USA / North America

Leah Jones (The CommsCo) +44 203 697 6680 – UK / EMEA