EncorEstate Plans Named to Prestigious WealthTech100 List

World’s most innovative WealthTech companies recognized, EncorEstate Plans’ platform tops list

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EncorEstate Plans, a state-of-the-art estate planning solution for advisors that blends technology and human support to tackle estate planning challenges, has been named to the prestigious WealthTech100 list. This recognition follows a series of notable accolades, including an 8.6 average customer satisfaction in the 2023 Kitces AdvisorTech Study and being named an All-Star in the 2024 T3 Advisor Tech Survey with an advisor rating of 8.27 out of 10.





“The estate planning client experience is broken, leaving most Americans with out-of-date estate plans or no plan at all,” said Matt Morris, CEO of EncorEstate Plans. “We’re thrilled to be recognized by WealthTech100 in our continuing mission to enable the trusted advisor to step into this gap with our innovative technology.”

EncorEstate Plans is a pioneering WealthTech company dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of financial advisors, democratizing access to the estate, trust, and legacy planning for many mass affluent clients, while positioning advisors as the hero, driving the process for—and with—their clients. Leveraging technology, EncorEstate Plans offers a comprehensive, affordable, and straightforward estate planning experience.

Statistics highlight the critical need for EncorEstate Plans’ solution. A recent Merrill Lynch survey revealed that only 55% of Americans over 55 have a will, and a mere 18% have the essential trio of a will, healthcare directive, and power of attorney documents. Despite a 200% surge in digital estate planning services, the topic remains undervalued for many households.

EncorEstate Plans set out to change this reality, through partnering exclusively with the trusted advisor and equipping them to deliver the best estate planning client experience available.

By making estate planning easy and allowing advisors to be the heroes for their clients, EncorEstate Plans is revolutionizing the industry and fostering meaningful multigenerational relationships.

About EncorEstate Plans

EncorEstate Plans provides estate planning software built exclusively for the financial advisor and designed to deliver a fully completed plan. With clients in all 50 states, EncorEstate Plans serves over 2,000 advisors and has completed more than 7,000 estate plans. EncorEstate Plans puts the financial advisor at the center of everything because they—as the trusted professional—are the heroes who can best help clients navigate difficult end-of-life decisions.

For more information, please visit: http://www.encorestateplans.com.

