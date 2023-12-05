Encompass Supply Chain Solutions Launches Integration With Mr. Appliance®

New venture aims to enhance parts availability and customer satisfaction

With this collaboration, Encompass will be seamlessly integrated into Mr. Appliance’s SmartParts system, allowing Mr. Appliance franchise locations to effortlessly find and purchase the precise parts they need from a trusted and reliable supplier. Encompass is a current participant in ProTradeNet®, a network of industry-leading vendors exclusive to Neighborly. Streamlining the procurement process and saving valuable time for customers, this integration is set to further expand parts availability and customer support in the residential appliance repair industry. Locations can also continue to buy parts directly through encompass.com.

“ We are thrilled to be working with Mr. Appliance, a highly respected player in the repair industry,” said Joe Hurley, EVP of Sales and Marketing for Encompass. “ Our commitment to expanding parts availability and delivering unique technology solutions aligns perfectly with Mr. Appliance, and together we will further reinforce our promise of helping our customers get the parts they need, as soon as they need them.”

Ron Shimek, president of Mr. Appliance, a Neighborly company, states: “ Mr. Appliance is excited about our new venture with Encompass. This integration will help us deliver on our vision to be so remarkable we become a beloved household name.”

About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions

Formed in 1953, Encompass is one of the country’s largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.

In 2022, Encompass was acquired by Parts Town Unlimited to expand its residential parts division. For more information, please visit solutions.encompass.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

