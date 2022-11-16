Enable Earns a Spot on 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List of Fastest-Growing Companies in North America — Ranks #44 in California

The company attributes 2.5X revenue growth to supply chain pressures requiring greater collaboration between trading partners through incentive programs

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Deloitte–Fresh on the heels of its $94M Series C funding, Enable, the collaborative rebate management platform, today announced a spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™. As one of the 500 companies listed, Enable ranked number 44 in California. The award is a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Enable grew 2.5X during this period and is on a trajectory to more than double its revenue by 2023.

Enable helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers take control of their rebate programs and turn them into an engine for growth. As numerous market forces present new and unique challenges to the supply chain, Enable’s growth has been skyrocketing. In this environment, efficient management of rebate complexity has become a critical challenge for manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. Rebates are key to driving behavior and rebuilding trust and loyalty among supply chain partners, both of which are eroded due to market forces like consolidation and heightened customer expectations.

Enable’s CEO, Andrew Butt, credits an increased awareness of the importance of rebate management and a strong effort from the whole Enable team with the company’s 2.5X revenue growth. He said, “Market forces like inflation, consolidation, direct-to-consumer efforts, and continually rising customer expectations are putting even more pressure on trading partners. Now more than ever, trading partners must be strategic with their rebate programs. They must be transparent, collaborative, and focused on their end customers in order to grow together. Our entire team has come together in support of this, ensuring customers have access to accurate, up-to-date, granular data that lets them understand the status of their partnership agreements and track their true rebate returns and forecasts.”

“Technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners’ relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all.”

Enable is transcending its revenue goal and surpassing key metrics. Along with these milestones, there has been a significant team expansion, from 100 employees two years ago to over 400 employees today, and more than ten thousand companies are using Enable across the world. To accommodate this growth, Enable opened a facility in Toronto, Ontario last year and a fourth location in Sydney, Australia last month.

“This year’s Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today’s most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what’s next, understanding what’s needed to succeed and driving creativity forward,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements.”

