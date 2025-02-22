Emtar Technologies Inc. Secures $18.5M CAD Angel Round to Advance Wireless SoC with Edge Computing for Next-Gen Connectivity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#6G--Emtar Technologies Inc., a fabless semiconductor company pioneering energy-efficient wireless edge intelligence solutions, has successfully closed its $18.5M CAD Angel Round in 2024. Since commencing operations in 2023, Emtar has been developing next-generation system-on-chip (SoC) and semiconductor technologies. This funding will further accelerate its efforts to advance breakthrough solutions toward real-world applications.

Advancing Technological Innovation

Since securing its Angel Round, Emtar has expanded its R&D capabilities and deepened collaborations with industry leaders, research institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company continues to make strong progress in developing high-performance, energy-efficient, and low-latency signal acquisition solutions that will shape the future of wireless connectivity.

“The industry is undergoing a paradigm shift,” said Alvis Huang, CEO of Emtar. “With the support of our investors, we have made significant technological advancements. As we push the boundaries of innovation, we remain focused on delivering high-impact solutions that drive efficiency and sustainability.”

Further updates will be shared as Emtar continues to advance its key initiatives in high-performance wireless infrastructure and next-generation network applications.

About Emtar Technologies Inc.

Emtar is at the forefront of technological innovation, driven by a team of experts and industry veterans with deep expertise in semiconductor design and business development. The company pioneers next-generation GaN solutions, setting new standards for power efficiency and performance. Additionally, it focuses on ultra-efficient, low-power SoC architectures, Emtar integrates high-speed I/O, wireless connectivity, and intelligent self-computing capabilities to deliver groundbreaking efficiency across mobile edge, infrastructure, and aerospace applications. These advancements ensure unparalleled reliability, ultra-fast connectivity, and sustainable energy optimization, shaping the future of global communications.

With a relentless focus on efficiency, sustainability, and next-generation wireless SoC computing edge communications, Emtar is pioneering eco-friendly semiconductor innovations that drive higher performance, lower power consumption, and a greener future for global connectivity.

