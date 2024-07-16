Empowering the Digital Workplace with Enhanced Employee Experience and Service Desk Excellence

Report: ‘The State of the Service Desk, 2024’

The report presents critical insights on Service Desk, highlighting that only 55% of employees feel fully supported by their Service Desk and underscores the need to overcome systematic technology failings and chronic resource limitations to improve employee experience (EX). The report recommends strategies such as experience surveying, proactive remediation, and leveraging self-service mechanisms to address these challenges and enhance overall service efficiency.

“ Despite human best efforts, systematic technology failings continue to drain employee experience (EX). This report details how to start overcoming these barriers. The Service Desk, and IT in general, face not just perpetually high demand, but chronic resource limitations and lack of support for EX considerations in decision-making and purchasing,” says Will McKeon-White, Senior Analyst, Forrester.

As workstyles evolve from remote to hybrid and back to office settings, organizations face the challenge of maintaining consistency and optimizing performance across diverse environments. Zones’ Digital Workplace Services are designed to empower modern workstyles by enabling superior employee experiences, enhancing collaboration, and ensuring robust security.

“ Employee experience is at the core of a successful digital workplace environment. At Zones, we understand that an efficient, proactive Service Desk is crucial to empowering the workforce and enhancing productivity. By leveraging advanced technologies and prioritizing user satisfaction, we ensure that our Service Desk not only resolves issues swiftly but also anticipates and eliminates them,” said Thomas Gallagher, SVP – Service and Solution Sales, Zones.

