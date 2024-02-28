Empowering Lenders: Scienaptic AI Integrates with CRIF Select To Provide Advanced Credit Decisioning

CRIF Select clients can now seamlessly access Scienaptic’s AI-powered underwriting

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scienaptic AI, a leading global AI-powered credit underwriting platform provider, announced its integration with CRIF Select, a leading provider of indirect lending solutions. With this integration, users of CRIF Select can seamlessly access Scienaptic’s advanced AI-powered signals for underwriting.





CRIF Select Corporation is part of the CRIF Group, a global company specializing in credit bureau and business information, outsourcing and processing services, and credit solutions. CRIF Select helps credit unions achieve their lending goals, whether it’s through conventional loan growth, footprint expansion, or creating efficiencies. Their indirect lending programs connect credit unions to dealerships for auto, RV, motorcycle, boat, tractor, and leases, making the process as easy as possible for users. This integration seamlessly integrates Scienaptic’s AI technology into CRIF Select’s platform, enabling lenders to make intelligent, data-driven decisions.

“We are excited about our strategic integration with Scienaptic AI. The integration of our solution is an opportunity to bring AI-powered credit signals to our clients,” said Jeremy Engbrecht, President of CRIF Select. “We love how AI is transforming the lending landscape. This integration enables our clients to integrate AI seamlessly into their lending processes, promoting intelligent, automated decision-making and expanding access to credit.”

Pankaj Jain, Co-Founder & President of Scienaptic AI, said, “Scienaptic AI remains committed to expanding financial inclusion and improving the member experience using AI. We’re thrilled to partner with CRIF Select to eliminate integration barriers hindering lenders’ adoption of AI. This partnership will make AI technology more accessible, empowering lenders to make faster, smarter loan decisions, increase credit access, and approve more members.”

About Scienaptic

Scienaptic AI’s mission is to increase credit availability across the globe by transforming the technology used in credit decisioning. Credit unions, auto lenders, banks, and fintechs, use Scienaptic’s AI native credit decisioning platform to continually improve the quality and speed of their underwriting decisions.

The platform enables FIs to reach more borrowers, including underbanked and underserved individuals, and say “yes” more often without increasing risk. It democratizes automated AI-powered lending while addressing all regulatory requirements, including Fair Lending and explainable adverse actions.

Scienaptic-enabled lenders have processed more than 300 million transactions, benefitting millions of borrowers. For more information, visit http://www.scienaptic.ai.

