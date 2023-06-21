Empowering Blockchain Advancement in Germany: CoinEx Sponsors BlockChance 23

HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoinEx, a global crypto exchange, recently announced its sponsorship of BlockChance 23, the fourth BlockChance conference so far, which will be held at Congress Center Hamburg (CCH) in Germany. This marks CoinEx’s first sponsorship of a blockchain exhibition in Germany, which showcases its commitment to the German market and its confidence in the future of crypto.

As one of Europe’s top blockchain conferences, BlockChance 23 will take place in the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg from June 28 to June 30. Featuring industry experts, venture capitalists, and entrepreneurs from around the world, the event is expected to attract over 7,500 attendees, 300 speakers, and 150 exhibitors. During the three-day conference, attendees will experience exciting keynote speeches, panel discussions, fireside chats, award ceremonies, and more than 50 workshops, allowing them to engage with blockchain scholars to explore the application of blockchain technology.

Germany, one of Europe’s largest economies, is seeing rapid growth in the crypto sector, which presents enormous market potential. As a long-established crypto exchange, CoinEx intends to fully understand the needs and habits of German crypto users, explore the local crypto market, and provide German users with first-class and easy-to-use trading services through its sponsorship of BlockChance 23, while building a larger business presence in Europe.

According to official sources, in addition to sponsoring and attending the event, CoinEx will also have an exclusive brand booth (Saal G23) at BlockChance 23, where the CoinEx team will engage with local users face-to-face, discuss the future of crypto with industry leaders, and share the latest industry development and technology trends to promote the adoption of crypto assets and blockchain technology.

CoinEx, a veteran exchange, has always put users first, while building an efficient, secure, and stable crypto trading platform, and the sponsorship of BlockChance 23 is part of CoinEx’s efforts to explore the application of crypto assets and promote crypto progress, showcasing its extensive expertise in crypto trading.

Over the years, CoinEx has continued to improve its technical capacity while perfecting the services it offers. As it provides global users with products spanning spot trading, futures trading, margin trading, AMM, and crypto finance, the exchange has contributed to the progress of the global crypto industry. In terms of security, the CoinEx team, with years of experience in blockchain technology, independently developed a high-speed trade matching engine and has never experienced any security breach since day one, offering a stable, secure trading environment to users worldwide. When it comes to products & services, CoinEx strives to “make crypto trading easier”. As for business operations, CoinEx has remained active in building a global presence, and its sponsorship of BlockChance 23 represents a great opportunity for the exchange to pursue global expansion and demonstrate its market influence.

As the conference approaches, we look forward to CoinEx’s debut at BlockChance 23 and wish the event a resounding success.

